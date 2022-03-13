Home » Investing » Fortis (TSX:FTS): A Boring Stock That’ll Have Your Back in a Bear Market

Fortis (TSX:FTS): A Boring Stock That’ll Have Your Back in a Bear Market

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a dividend stud that Canadian investors should look to buy for greater diversification amid a growth-driven bear market

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is starting to show some signs of fragility, with the S&P 500 dipping into a correction, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 continues to heal from its temporary plunge into a bear market (that’s a 20% drop). Indeed, tech has been punished severely and eventually; it will end. But it’s hard to say when it will end for such “sexy” plays that led the markets higher for nearly two years after stocks bounced sharply from the coronavirus-driven 2020 stock market crash. Here we are in 2022, and COVID is still an issue.

With a war going on in Ukraine, high levels of inflation, and Fed rate hikes on the way, it’s really hard to be nearly as bullish. Not with many growth stocks down well over 70% from their highs. Indeed, the market environment seems to rhyme with that of the 2000 dot-com bust and the painful inflation-ridden bear market of the 1970s.

Risks are mounting

The recent boom in oil and the downturn in growth stocks are giving investors a painful reminder that bear markets can happen. Indeed, valuations got stretched, and sentiment has taken a 180-degree reversal on the back of two terrible black swan events. In a worst-case scenario, things could get terrible. But, like the 1970s, we will make it through these difficult times. And it’s long-term thinkers (10-year horizons) that can shrug off the pain en route to higher levels. If you’re such a long-term investor, don’t panic.

If anything, you should continue as planned. For many new investors who chased in 2020 and 2021, it’s not too late to improve upon your diversification. If you diversified properly, the recent correction would not have been nearly as painful. In this piece, we’ll look at one of the best boring stocks that I’d buy right here, as the S&P 500 continues lower, potentially putting bear market territory to the test.

Fortis: Build to thrive in tough times

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is incredibly boring, but it’s boring that you should be proactively seeking out in a choppy environment like this. It’s nice to hope for the best, but it’s always wise to be prepared for a continuation of the hailstorm we’ve seen. The first quarter of 2022 has been brutal.

Is that a sign of what’s to come for the rest of the year? Perhaps. With Fortis, you’ll sleep easy, though, as the cash flows are less impacted by things going on at the macro level. You’ll get your quarterly dividend payout and a good amount of growth annually. You won’t get rich. But today, the goal should not be to continue chasing quick riches. It should be to preserve wealth and grow it in the face of intensifying risks. In that regard, Fortis is a brilliant stock to own, even as shares flirt with new highs. The 3.6% dividend yield is worth picking up right here. And despite broader market volatility, I think shares are poised to continue roaring, as it marches forward in its own bull market.

Bottom line for Foolish investors

Fortis stock isn’t going to enrich you overnight. It can help you on your journey to obtaining real returns in a year where real returns could be hard to come by. Remember, solid gains for a low magnitude of risk are arguably as good as, if not better than a battered growth stock that could go either way. Indeed, Fortis stock is the ultimate risk-off play to play defence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Investing

A bull outlined against a field
Investing

Oil and Gold Bull Market: 2 Top ETFs to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians looking to get in on the broader oil and gold bull market should seek out ETFs like BMO Equal…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian REITs to Buy for Monthly Income

| Kay Ng

If you want passive monthly income, consider owning quality Canadian REITs in your Tax-Free Savings Account!

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Mortgage Rates Will Rise: Buy These 2 REITs

| Adam Othman

Interest rates in Canada are on the rise. The impact will be seen on real estate activity in the country,…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

What Lies Ahead? Corporate Credit Reaches $114 Billion Despite Higher Costs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Bond issuers, led by a Big Bank, are raising funds in preparation for a potential war-induced market dislocation.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

2 Undervalued Bank Stocks to Beat the Inflation Rate in Canada

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) are among the best banks for your buck right here!

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Fell 18% Last Week: Should You Buy?

| Adam Othman

This Canadian tech stock continues to tumble amid rising global tensions, making it a long-term value opportunity.

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

TD: Soon the 6th Biggest Bank in the U.S.!

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is set to become the sixth largest bank in America!

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Update: 3 Factors to Consider Before Investing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Biden E.O. outlines the key areas or factors people must watch out for before investing in cryptocurrencies or digital…

Read more »