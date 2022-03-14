Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » Avalanche: The Crypto Network of the Future?

Avalanche: The Crypto Network of the Future?

Here’s why Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) may be a top cryptocurrency long-term investors may want to consider on this recent dip.

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) is a cryptocurrency that’s been seeing some relatively impressive upside moves of late. Over the past week, this token has trended downward and remains in the red at the time of writing. However, previous up trends with Avalanche are noteworthy, considering the degree to which this token has outpaced the overall market.

Let’s dive into whether this positive momentum Avalanche has seen of late can be maintained.

Most energy-efficient cryptocurrency network

The environmental impact of crypto mining is something many investors (and now regulators) are keenly aware of. However, for Avalanche, this network’s proof-of-stake validation model is something of a competitive advantage.

New research points to the Avalanche blockchain as one that is among the most energy-efficient of its large-cap peers. As per a report from Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute, Avalanche blockchain utilized only 0.0005% of the energy that Bitcoin blockchain used. And it used just 0.0028% of the energy that the Ethereum blockchain utilized.

There are other blockchains out there that use less than Avalanche. However, in terms of efficiency relative to the energy used, Avalanche ranks among the top blockchains in the world.

A significant push to woo top-notch projects

Among the most recent relevant growth drivers for the Avalanche network is news that the Avalanche Foundation put forward a massive fund to encourage developer interest. The Avalanche fund is comprised of four million AVAX tokens, valued at roughly $290 million at the time of the announcement.

The goal with this move is to foster “subnet” functionality for the Avalanche blockchain. The hope is that Avalanche’s subnets will be the catalyst developers look to for DeFI and Web3 development, particularly in the gaming space.

Early targets of this “Multiverse” initiative are various DeFi projects including DeFi Kingdoms. Additionally, this effort will lead to the formation of CRYSTAL, a new Avalanche-native token that will complement the existing JEWEL token.

The other members of this project’s first cohort are Wintermute, Jump Crypto, Aave, Golden Tree Asset Management, Securitize, and Valkyrie.

Bottom line

For investors who are environmentally conscious, Avalanche has a lot to offer. For those seeking growth, there’s a lot to like about Avalanche’s impressive investment in its core developer network.

Indeed, the Avalanche ecosystem is one with the potential to drive growth in the fast-growing DeFi and Web3 sectors. For long-term bulls on crypto in general, Avalanche is a key project to keep an eye on right now.

