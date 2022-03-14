Home » Personal Finance » Here’s How You Can Donate Your Aeroplan Points to Help Ukraine

Here’s How You Can Donate Your Aeroplan Points to Help Ukraine

Stand with Ukrainians by donating your Aeroplan Points to Doctors Without Borders or Miles4Migrants.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

Let’s be real: with gas prices set to explode, most of us aren’t buying plane tickets anytime soon.

Of course, if you have Aeroplan points, that could be a problem. Though Aeroplan has extended its no-expiration policy until September, meaning your points won’t expire until at least then, inflation is slowly devaluing your points. If inflation continues to push plane tickets higher, your points will be worth much less in the future than they’re worth now.

One solution is to donate your Aeroplan points to participating organizations. And with the war in Ukraine still raging, your points could help Ukrainians.

What is the Aeroplan Member Donation Program?

First, let’s get on common ground. Aeroplan members can donate points through Aeroplan’s program called the Aeroplan Member Donation Program.

The program connects Aeroplan members to Canadian initiatives and charitable organizations. Since it began in 2006, the program has already raised 1,390 billion points for over 1,400 charities.

To be clear, these organizations typically don’t have any connection with Aeroplan. They are autonomous, and they’re simply using Aeroplan to connect with its many members. Much like crowdfunding, they can start a campaign with a points goal (say one million points), along with a description of why they’re asking for donations and what they’ll do with your points.

When an organization receives 75% of its goals, Aeroplan will donate 10% more to help them achieve it. Occasionally, Aeroplan will also match points donated by its members.

How can you donate Aeroplan points for Ukraine?

Aeroplan has over 300 charities you can donate your miles. To donate them, log in to your Aeroplan account and navigate to the “donation” option under redemptions. You can also go to the “charities” page, select the charity you want to help, and then sign in to donate your points.

As far as donating to charities to help Ukraine, the selection is fairly small. That said, there are two organization that could use your points: Doctors Without Borders and Miles4Migrants.

1. Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders has had a strong presence in Ukraine, especially in regions hurt by the Russo-Ukrainian War of 2014. Given the current situation, they’ve halted all programs and are now providing immediate relief to Ukrainians fleeing the country.

You can donate Aeroplan points to Doctors Without Borders, which could help the organization fly medical supplies to affected regions. Just log in to your Aeroplan account, navigate to the “donate” page, and find Doctors Without Borders under the list of charities.

2. Miles4Migrants

Mile4Migrants is a charity that donates frequent flyer points to asylum seekers around the world. Their goal is to help families in danger afford the airfare to fly themselves to safer countries.

Recently, Miles4Migrant released a statement pledging their support for Ukrainians. Because commercial flights are suspended in Ukraine, however, they cannot fly families out of the country. That said, they could fly families to safer locations in the future, should war (or the Russians) permit it.

To donate to Mile4Migrants, navigate to their page and donate your points.

What else can you do for Ukraine?

Donating your points to Doctors Without Borders and Miles4Migrants will help both organizations fund their own missions, which will hopefully include Ukraine. Because commercial flights have been cancelled in Ukraine, you might want to donate your money to other organizations helping Ukraine:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Steven Porrello has no position in the companies mentioned. 

More on Personal Finance

Illustration of bull and bear
Personal Finance

New Investors: 3 Tips for Surviving A Bearish Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A bearish market could be coming, and that means you'll need to prepare your investments. Here are some tips on…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Personal Finance

Watch Out! Don’t Get a CIBC Costco Mastercard Until You Consider These 5 Weaknesses

| Steven Porrello

Before you sign up for the new CIBC Costco Mastercard, consider these weaknesses.

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Personal Finance

Is It Safe to Invest Your Retirement Savings in Crypto?

| Steven Porrello

Before you invest your retirement savings in crypto, here are some things to consider.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Personal Finance

The New CIBC Costco Mastercard Is Finally Here: Should You Get One?

| Steven Porrello

The CIBC Costco Mastercard is now available. Should you get one?

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Personal Finance

Don’t Be Fooled: Here’s How Sign-Up Bonuses on Credit Cards Can Come Back to Haunt You

| Steven Porrello

What makes a sign-up bonus on a cash back or rewards credit card go wrong?

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Personal Finance

How to Save Money for People Who Are Really, Really Bad at Saving Money

| Steven Porrello

The trick to saving money? Easy. Automations.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Personal Finance

Is Your Rewards Credit Card More Than 3 Years Old? Here’s Why You Should Dump it for a New One

| Steven Porrello

By applying for a new rewards card, you could get a lucrative sign-up bonus, a higher earn rate, or more…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Personal Finance

Why You Should Strongly Reconsider Early Retirement in 2022 (and Possibly 2023)

| Steven Porrello

Even if you're dead set on retiring in 2022, here's why I strongly recommend you wait.

Read more »