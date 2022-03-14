Stand with Ukrainians by donating your Aeroplan Points to Doctors Without Borders or Miles4Migrants.

Here’s How You Can Donate Your Aeroplan Points to Help Ukraine

Let’s be real: with gas prices set to explode, most of us aren’t buying plane tickets anytime soon.

Of course, if you have Aeroplan points, that could be a problem. Though Aeroplan has extended its no-expiration policy until September, meaning your points won’t expire until at least then, inflation is slowly devaluing your points. If inflation continues to push plane tickets higher, your points will be worth much less in the future than they’re worth now.

One solution is to donate your Aeroplan points to participating organizations. And with the war in Ukraine still raging, your points could help Ukrainians.

What is the Aeroplan Member Donation Program?

First, let’s get on common ground. Aeroplan members can donate points through Aeroplan’s program called the Aeroplan Member Donation Program.

The program connects Aeroplan members to Canadian initiatives and charitable organizations. Since it began in 2006, the program has already raised 1,390 billion points for over 1,400 charities.

To be clear, these organizations typically don’t have any connection with Aeroplan. They are autonomous, and they’re simply using Aeroplan to connect with its many members. Much like crowdfunding, they can start a campaign with a points goal (say one million points), along with a description of why they’re asking for donations and what they’ll do with your points.

When an organization receives 75% of its goals, Aeroplan will donate 10% more to help them achieve it. Occasionally, Aeroplan will also match points donated by its members.

How can you donate Aeroplan points for Ukraine?

Aeroplan has over 300 charities you can donate your miles. To donate them, log in to your Aeroplan account and navigate to the “donation” option under redemptions. You can also go to the “charities” page, select the charity you want to help, and then sign in to donate your points.

As far as donating to charities to help Ukraine, the selection is fairly small. That said, there are two organization that could use your points: Doctors Without Borders and Miles4Migrants.

1. Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders has had a strong presence in Ukraine, especially in regions hurt by the Russo-Ukrainian War of 2014. Given the current situation, they’ve halted all programs and are now providing immediate relief to Ukrainians fleeing the country.

You can donate Aeroplan points to Doctors Without Borders, which could help the organization fly medical supplies to affected regions. Just log in to your Aeroplan account, navigate to the “donate” page, and find Doctors Without Borders under the list of charities.

2. Miles4Migrants

Mile4Migrants is a charity that donates frequent flyer points to asylum seekers around the world. Their goal is to help families in danger afford the airfare to fly themselves to safer countries.

Recently, Miles4Migrant released a statement pledging their support for Ukrainians. Because commercial flights are suspended in Ukraine, however, they cannot fly families out of the country. That said, they could fly families to safer locations in the future, should war (or the Russians) permit it.

To donate to Mile4Migrants, navigate to their page and donate your points.

What else can you do for Ukraine?

Donating your points to Doctors Without Borders and Miles4Migrants will help both organizations fund their own missions, which will hopefully include Ukraine. Because commercial flights have been cancelled in Ukraine, you might want to donate your money to other organizations helping Ukraine: