Home » Personal Finance » The Scary Truth About Retirement: You’ll Never Get There by Saving Alone

The Scary Truth About Retirement: You’ll Never Get There by Saving Alone

The average Canadian needs $1.6 million to retire comfortably. How can you get to $1.6 million?

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

It’s already been a tough year for Canadians. After a brutal two years of self-confinement, market volatility, and raging inflation, the war in Ukraine, along with the sanction against Russia, have made the price of gas skyrocket, with food not far behind.

That’s put a strain on our budgets. But it also dampers our ability to save money for retirement. Around half of Canadians are no longer contributing to their RRSP this year — and that’s only a few percentiles higher than last year. That in itself is a scary thought. But when you look at the number needed for many Canadians to retire comfortably, the scariness compounds.

According to a survey by the BMO Financial Group, the average Canadian now believes they need around $1.6 million to retire, which is a 12% increase since 2020. Not only that, but around half of the same Canadians surveyed doubt they’ll ever save enough to reach that amount.

And you can’t blame them. After all, if you’re only saving money, you’ll never get to $1.6 million. Imagine for a moment that you’re putting $1,000 per month into a saving account that yields around 0.50%. How long will it take you to reach $1.6 million? Trust me on this: you’ll need more than a handful of lifetimes to reach that amount.

So, what should the average Canadian do? Well, for one we need to keep putting money aside for retirement. Period. Additionally, we need to make that money work harder for us. And to do that, we need to invest.

Invest

The best time to start investing was yesterday; the second-best time is today. If you want to retire at all, you have to start early. The earlier, the better.

To understand why, let’s look at a chart. Again, let’s just assume you have $1,000 to invest with, and let’s say you’re investing for 30 years. Here’s what your money will look like in 30 years for these four different rates of return.

Invest for This LongWith This Much Per MonthCompounded Annually at This RateHere’s How Much You’ll Have
30 Years $1,0005%$836,726
30 Years $1,0007%$1,228,087
30 Years $1,0009%$1,845,474
30 Years $1,00011% $2,831,228

If your portfolio hits an ROI of 9% across 30 years — that includes good days and bad — you will save more than the estimated $1.6 million needed to retire comfortably. To get a 9% ROI, you don’t have to invest in anything crazy. In fact, you can invest your money in an index fund or ETF that follows the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and you’d likely see an ROI that’s near 9% over a long period like 30 years.

What about market volatility?

What about it?

Sure, the market is going to be frothy. Some days you’ll feel like your numbers are soaring, while others will feel like someone tossed your portfolio in a laundry machine. You’ll likely see as many dips as a scuba diver, and the red numbers will make your head hurt and your heart bleed.

But for those who invest for the long term, market volatility begins to flatten out. It’s the test of time: those who can withstand the market dips, who have enough inner fortitude to resist selling their shares, will start to see an upward trend.

Even today, you shouldn’t let market volatility stop you from investing. One of the best investing strategies to employ is dollar-cost averaging. Basically, with this approach, you allocate a certain amount to investing purposes every two weeks, month, or quarter. If that’s $1,000 every month, then you buy $1,000 of investment every two months, whether the market is doing well or not.

To get started, you’ll need a brokerage account. Take a look at some of Canada’s top brokerage accounts, and pay close attention to things like trading fees, account minimums, and free educational materials. Once you start, don’t stop: choose high-quality stocks and invest small amounts over long periods of time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

edit CRA taxes
Personal Finance

3 Reasons the 2022 Canadian Tax Season Could Be as Weird as Last Year

| Steven Porrello

Tax season 2022 has begun, and, according to the CRA, it could be as challenging as last year. Here's what…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Personal Finance

Warren Buffett to Homebuyers: If This Describes You, You’re Ready to Buy a Home

| Steven Porrello

According to Buffett, there's a clear sign when you should be a homeowner.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Personal Finance

How to Earn More Than $1,000 Per Month With the Amazon Associates Program

| Steven Porrello

If you create content or have a strong social media following, this program could help you earn $1,000 per month…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Personal Finance

Here’s How You Can Donate Your Aeroplan Points to Help Ukraine

| Steven Porrello

Stand with Ukrainians by donating your Aeroplan Points to Doctors Without Borders or Miles4Migrants.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Personal Finance

New Investors: 3 Tips for Surviving A Bearish Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A bearish market could be coming, and that means you'll need to prepare your investments. Here are some tips on…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Personal Finance

Watch Out! Don’t Get a CIBC Costco Mastercard Until You Consider These 5 Weaknesses

| Steven Porrello

Before you sign up for the new CIBC Costco Mastercard, consider these weaknesses.

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Personal Finance

Is It Safe to Invest Your Retirement Savings in Crypto?

| Steven Porrello

Before you invest your retirement savings in crypto, here are some things to consider.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Personal Finance

The New CIBC Costco Mastercard Is Finally Here: Should You Get One?

| Steven Porrello

The CIBC Costco Mastercard is now available. Should you get one?

Read more »