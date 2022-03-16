Home » Personal Finance » How Can Small Businesses in Canada Help Ukrainians?

How Can Small Businesses in Canada Help Ukrainians?

Small business owners can help Ukrainians in two major ways: donating money and resettling refugees.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

Let’s be real: for the last three weeks, most of us have been checking the news continuously. The war in Ukraine, which caught the world, not to mention Ukraine, off guard, has now grabbed the world’s attention.

And it hasn’t been good. Though Ukraine has held the Russian onslaught off — a David-versus-Goliath battle that has surely tugged quite a few heart strings — civilians are dying. Ukraine has lost reportedly $100 billion in assets. And who knows how many soldiers have died?

Canadian small business owners with a fair amount of influence might be wondering what they can do to help. Though we are a continent and an ocean away, there are two big things you can do to help Ukraine: donate and resettle refugees.

Start a donation campaign

Perhaps the best way to help Ukrainians is to donate to one of the many organizations providing aid to the country. These organizations include the following:

As far as how you donate, you have options. Many small businesses have pledged to donate a portion of their sales to Ukraine. For instance, you could donate 5% of your revenue for the month of March. Others are taking donations, whether cash or nonperishable foods, which they will then donate to organizations.

Remember: anything helps. Even if you can’t make a massive donation, a small one is sufficient, too.

Help resettle refugees

The war has displaced millions of Ukrainians, leaving them homeless, jobless, and without any idea of what to do next. Countries bordering Ukraine have received the bulk of these refugees, yet some have family in North America, and they’re making their way here.

Others are coming by an open invitation. The Canadian government has recently lowered the visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing war, making it easy for them to resettle in Canada. For instance, under the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program, Ukrainians can have study or open work permits, and Canadian employers can hire as many Ukrainians as they want.

Small businesses who would like to help refugees resettle can offer them employment. This could be a win-win for certain small businesses who are plagued with a short staff. To offer employment, you can register with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) or with Canada’s Private Sponsorship of Refugees (PSR).

How else can you help Ukraine?

Though Russia has militarily invaded only one country, they have invaded others digitally. So, as you’re showing your support Ukrainians online, be sure your computer has cybersecurity that can stop ransomware from happening.

You might not think hackers would target a small business in, say, Saskatchewan. But you’d be wrong: the size of a business doesn’t matter to hackers, who want to cause as much disruption as they can. The less suspicious the victim, the better.

In addition to protecting your computer, you can also help stop the spread of disinformation. Be careful what you share on social media. Even if the information seems legitimate, verify the source for its authority and authenticity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

cup of cappuccino with a sad face
Personal Finance

5 Things I Don’t Like About the New CIBC Costco Mastercard

| Steven Porrello

Here are five reasons I'm disappointed with the CIBC Costco Mastercard.

Read more »

Choose a path
Personal Finance

5 Poor Choices People Make With Their Credit Cards That Feel Smart At The Time

| Steven Porrello

These choices might seem smart, but they could have long-lasting consequences.

Read more »

Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade Last Week

| Tony Dong

Here’s what Canadian investors are trading the most this week on Wealthsimple.

Read more »

edit
Personal Finance

4 Ways Credit Cards Could Make You Richer

| Steven Porrello

Here's how to squeeze every reward and perk out of your credit card.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Personal Finance

3 Investing Mistakes Keeping You From Retiring Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These investing mistakes can slowly but surely chip away at your retirement riches, so make sure you stay on top…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Personal Finance

Could the War in Ukraine Have Any Impact on the Canadian Real Estate Market?

| Steven Porrello

Will the war in Ukraine hurt the Canadian real estate market?

Read more »

cup of cappuccino with a sad face
Personal Finance

These Money “Tricks” Might Sound Smart, But Are Actually Dumb

| Steven Porrello

These money tips sound smart, but can be costly in hindsight.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Personal Finance

The Scary Truth About Retirement: You’ll Never Get There by Saving Alone

| Steven Porrello

The average Canadian needs $1.6 million to retire comfortably. How can you get to $1.6 million?

Read more »