How Can Small Businesses in Canada Help Ukrainians?

Let’s be real: for the last three weeks, most of us have been checking the news continuously. The war in Ukraine, which caught the world, not to mention Ukraine, off guard, has now grabbed the world’s attention.

And it hasn’t been good. Though Ukraine has held the Russian onslaught off — a David-versus-Goliath battle that has surely tugged quite a few heart strings — civilians are dying. Ukraine has lost reportedly $100 billion in assets. And who knows how many soldiers have died?

Canadian small business owners with a fair amount of influence might be wondering what they can do to help. Though we are a continent and an ocean away, there are two big things you can do to help Ukraine: donate and resettle refugees.

Start a donation campaign

Perhaps the best way to help Ukrainians is to donate to one of the many organizations providing aid to the country. These organizations include the following:

As far as how you donate, you have options. Many small businesses have pledged to donate a portion of their sales to Ukraine. For instance, you could donate 5% of your revenue for the month of March. Others are taking donations, whether cash or nonperishable foods, which they will then donate to organizations.

Remember: anything helps. Even if you can’t make a massive donation, a small one is sufficient, too.

Help resettle refugees

The war has displaced millions of Ukrainians, leaving them homeless, jobless, and without any idea of what to do next. Countries bordering Ukraine have received the bulk of these refugees, yet some have family in North America, and they’re making their way here.

Others are coming by an open invitation. The Canadian government has recently lowered the visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing war, making it easy for them to resettle in Canada. For instance, under the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program, Ukrainians can have study or open work permits, and Canadian employers can hire as many Ukrainians as they want.

Small businesses who would like to help refugees resettle can offer them employment. This could be a win-win for certain small businesses who are plagued with a short staff. To offer employment, you can register with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) or with Canada’s Private Sponsorship of Refugees (PSR).

How else can you help Ukraine?

Though Russia has militarily invaded only one country, they have invaded others digitally. So, as you’re showing your support Ukrainians online, be sure your computer has cybersecurity that can stop ransomware from happening.

You might not think hackers would target a small business in, say, Saskatchewan. But you’d be wrong: the size of a business doesn’t matter to hackers, who want to cause as much disruption as they can. The less suspicious the victim, the better.

In addition to protecting your computer, you can also help stop the spread of disinformation. Be careful what you share on social media. Even if the information seems legitimate, verify the source for its authority and authenticity.