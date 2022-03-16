Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why TSX Tech Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

Why TSX Tech Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

Speculations about Fed’s latest interest rate decision and rising hopes about Russia-Ukraine ceasefire seem to be fueling a sharp rally in TSX tech stocks today.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
tech and analysis

Image source: Getty Images

What happened?

The shares of technology companies in the TSX rallied sharply on Wednesday morning, leading the broader market rally. Dye & Durham, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), and Lightspeed Commerce were the top three Canadian stocks on the TSX Composite Index at the time of writing, as they were trading with at least 8% gains each. By comparison, the main Canadian market benchmark was trading with gain of well more than 200 points for the session.

So what?

The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its much-anticipated monetary policy decisions today. Investors have been expecting the central bank to raise interest rates to fight inflationary pressures, which has been one of the reasons hurting tech investors’ sentiments in recent months. Continued speculations about the pace of the monetary policy tightening could be the first reason for today’s sharp rally in tech stocks ahead of the Fed’s policy event. In addition, the ongoing talks about the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire seem to be adding optimism.

If you have been following the tech space for some time, you must be aware of how 2022 has proven to be horrifying for tech investors so far with the sector-wide sharp selloff. For example, the largest Canadian tech company Shopify has seen nearly 60% value erosion this year, making it the worst-performing TSX Composite component as of Tuesday’s closing. That’s why today’s selloff comes as a big relief for tech investors, as it would trim their year-to-date losses.

Now what?

If you’re a short-term investor, then today’s rally might cheer you up — especially if you recently bought tech stocks. But the broader market — especially the tech sector — will likely remain highly volatile in the near term due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and continued speculations about the Fed’s next moves. That’s why short-term investors may want to remain cautious.

However, if you prefer to invest for the long term, there might not be a better time than now for you to consider adding high-growth tech stocks like Shopify and Lightspeed Commerce to your portfolio. In my opinion, the recent meltdown has made these are TSX tech stocks look really cheap without any major change in their long-term growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock and Lightspeed Stock Climbed This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock both climbed by 9% on Tuesday and 7% on Wednesday. Here's why.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

4 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Amid Improving Investor Sentiments

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth potential, I am bullish on these four Canadian stocks.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

4 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Under $30

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap TSX stocks have strong growth prospects and could outperform the broader markets by a wide margin in the…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Jumped 10% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock recovered 10% on Wednesday after Chinese markets reported strength, specifically with e-commerce.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

UP TO 80% OFF: 2 of the Cheapest TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the cheapest TSX tech stocks have seen up to 80% value erosion in the last 26 weeks.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Got Idle Cash? 3 Deeply Discounted TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and are trading at massive discounts.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Has Crashed 60% in 2022: Is it a Buy Now?

| Robin Brown

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is down over 60%, and it just hit a new 52-week low. Is it best to wait or…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Under $100 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) are two must-buy TSX stocks today.

Read more »