Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Tesla Stock Jumped 15% on Monday

Why Tesla Stock Jumped 15% on Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock surged to start out the week after a surprise visit to China for a huge announcement.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors were in for more good news to start out the week as shares of the company climbed by 15% and continued to climb throughout the day. So, let’s look at what happened with Tesla stock to get investors back on board with the recently poor performer.

What happened?

The main focus was a huge with in China for Tesla stock and its investors. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk won tentative approval for his Full-Self-Driving car in China. This came after clearing numerous hurdlers, meeting with government officials, and a surprise visit to the country over the weekend.

The news gave an enormous boost to Tesla stock on Monday after weaker demand led to shares dropping like a stone over the last few months. Yet, as in the past, Tesla stock has been known to go through these periods of yo-yo-like activity.

The details

The government in China gave Tesla stock approval to launch the Full Self-Driving car on Sunday after Musk met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. In fact, after the meeting, Li stated that Tesla stock has been “a successful example of Sino-U.S. economic and trade cooperation.”

The key hurdle was the data security tests, which Tesla stock passed, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. So, now, Tesla vehicles have been approved to drive in areas that were previously restricted for the company.

The unclear part is whether Tesla stock will be able to now export the Full Self-Driving car back into the United States. However, on the April earnings call, Musk said the electric vehicle (EV) company would aim to release the Full Self-Driving car in “any market … where we can get regulatory approval.” And that now includes China.

Launch date

There still isn’t a launch date for the Full Self-Driving car. However, according to Tesla stock’s website, it’s now noted to be “coming soon” after “to be launched later” was removed from the site. The hope? This, in the meantime, will not just increase the company’s share price in the short term but also in the long term through more sales.

Tesla stock’s China sales have continued to struggle over the last few years. This comes from high competition among other EV providers. What’s more, those other providers have been offering EVs for a far lower price.

Tesla stock has tried to catch up by offering lower prices for their models. But this has led to a mixture of lower demand at a lower price. Investors have been hesitant to pick up the stock since then.

Bottom line

However, this new excitement could lead to another round of upward share movement for the stock. Tesla stock has no new models to show off in China, but the Full Self-Driving vehicle could be a huge win in the country. So, with shares up 37% since earnings yet still down 35% from 52-week highs, investors thinking about Tesla stock may now see it as the right chance to jump back in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two companies have been doing well over the years, but more could be coming as interest in the market…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

If You Invested $1,000 in Constellation Software Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in knowing how much an investment of $1,000 in Constellation Software stock would be worth now?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why Constellation Software Stock Is a No-Brainer Tech Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU (TSX:CSU) stock was a no-brainer tech stock in 1995, and it still is today, with CEO Mark Leonard providing…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

Why Shares of Meta Stock Are Falling This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Meta (NASDAQ:META) stock plunged as much as 19%, despite beating first-quarter earnings, so what gives?

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Up 49% As It Goes Private: Is There More Upside?

| Puja Tayal

After almost four years of a rollercoaster ride, Nuvei stock is going off the TSX charts with a private equity…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry stock is down in the dumps right now, but the value of its business is potentially very significant, making…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Why Tesla Stock Surged 16% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been all over the place in the last year, bottoming out before rising after first-quarter earnings…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

Invest in Tomorrow: Why This Tech Stock Could Be the Next Big Thing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A pure player in Canada’s tech sector, minus the AI hype, could be the “next big thing.”

Read more »