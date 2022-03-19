Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » What’s in Store for XRP in April?

What’s in Store for XRP in April?

Here’s why XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is a top cryptocurrency that long-term investors may want to consider as we head into what could be a big April.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Ripple’s native currency XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is one of the few large-cap cryptocurrencies that has been on a tear of late. March has been a relatively strong month for this cryptocurrency, with a number of notable surges.

The question many investors have is whether this strong momentum can continue. After all, it’s a volatile market out there.

Let’s dive into what may be in store for XRP in April.

Ripple’s trials and tribulations

Ripple has been in a soup of legal issues with the Securities and Exchange Commission as of December 2020. A high-profile lawsuit was filed by the SEC against Ripple centering on the issue of whether XRP should be considered a security. Accordingly, the SEC has alleged that Ripple previously conducted an unregistered security offering of $1.3 billion.

There were several other cryptocurrency-based organizations that accepted the charges and paid penalties. However, Ripple has chosen to fight the SEC and argue its stance that digital tokens are unique from securities. By having clearer definitions around digital tokens, Ripple executives hope to ensure that XRP and other tokens aren’t subject to the same regulations as stocks.

Now, regulation is coming to the crypto sector. There are a number of countries and areas (the U.S. and E.U. in particular) that intend to establish rules or have established rules already. However, this legal headwind is one that many expect could come to a head as soon as April. Should some resolution take place, investors stand to benefit from the removal of uncertainty from this token.

Purchasing back shares and other positives

A few months ago, Ripple announced a Series C share buyback worth $200 million. The outcome of this decision has stunned many, as it took the valuation of this blockchain payments firm to a record $15 billion.

Along with this buy-back announcement, Ripple’s CEO reiterated an optimistic view of Ripple X and RippleNet. Those bullish on the potential for a SWIFT alternative via the blockchain already like XRP. However, in the face of the recent global geopolitical situation, Ripple and XRP are getting significantly more interest of late — and rightfully so.

Bottom line

Ripple and its XRP token are among the oldest U.S.-based crypto networks out there. This “OG” of the crypto space is one that many investors continue to like. As mentioned, there’s some real utility with the Ripple network, providing real value for the XRP token.

Should the legal issues that have provided headwinds for XRP and Ripple be settled in short order, it’s possible April could be a very good month for investors. That said, the inverse is also true. Should bearish sentiment take hold, it’s possible we could see a continuation of this bear market take hold. It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Crypto Stocks Are Safer Bets Than Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two crypto-related stocks are safer options for Canadians desiring exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Cryptocurrency

Why Galaxy Stock Jumped 12% on Friday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) stock saw shares rebound even further on Friday, as the company saw a recovery in Bitcoin that…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Cryptocurrency

1 Key Metric to Watch With Ethereum Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one metric crypto investors considering Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) may want to consider in this environment right now.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Jumped 20% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock posted strong momentum this week, as the payment company partnered with Ledger to further its crypto business.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Cryptocurrency

Why Solana Is a Top Token to Watch Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may want to keep a close eye on Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) in this volatile environment right now.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

2 Underrated Cryptos Could Claim Victories in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cryptos could finally see exponential growth in 2022 if the outcome of their issues with the U.S. SEC are…

Read more »

gaming, tech
Cryptocurrency

5 Play-to-Earn Cryptocurrencies You Need to Have on Your Watchlist

| Aditya Raghunath

Play-to-earn cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND, Unix Gaming, and WonderHero can held you grow your digital asset portfolio at a steady…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

SEC vs. Ripple Lawsuit: Why Should You Care?

| Puja Tayal

The Ripple lawsuit is driving a lot of attention from the crypto community. It is a landmark case that could…

Read more »