Home » Investing » Worried About a Market Pullback? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

Worried About a Market Pullback? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

Canadians who are nervous about a market pullback should buy dividend stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD) and others.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 47 points to close out the week on March 18. North American stocks broadly gained momentum in the second half of the week. However, there are some doubts over whether this run can last. Some reports have indicated that Russia and Ukraine have moved closer in peace talks. However, the intensity of the conflict has worsened in besieged Ukrainian cities like Mariupol.

Meanwhile, central banks in Canada and the United States are seemingly determined to stay the course on rate tightening. The first batch of hikes have had little impact in the wake of this crisis, but that could change going forward. In this environment, investors may want to pursue defensive dividend stocks to protect against a potential market pullback.

You can rely on this defensive dividend stock in the face of volatility

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a Laval-based company that operates and licenses convenience stores. Shares of this dividend stock have climbed 1.9% in 2022 as of close on March 18. The stock is up nearly 31% in the year-over-year period.

Last week, I’d discussed why grocery retail dividend stocks were a solid pick in a volatile climate. That also applies for this convenience store giant. The company released its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on March 15. It reported adjusted net earnings of $746 million, or $0.70 per share — up from $622 million, or $0.56, in the previous year. Meanwhile, total merchandise and service revenue rose 5.8% to $4.8 billion.

This dividend stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16. It offers a quarterly distribution of $0.11 per share, representing a very modest 0.8% yield.

Here’s a gold stock that is more than a contrarian play

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV)(NYSE:FNV) is the second dividend stock to snatch up to protect your portfolio from a market pullback. This Toronto-based gold-focused royalty and streaming company. That is what sets it apart from your standard gold mining stock. Franco-Nevada boasts royalties in hundreds of Latin American mining operations. Shares of this dividend stock are up 12% so far in 2022.

The company unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 9. Franco-Nevada reported total gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) sales of over 728,000 in 2021 — up 27% from the prior year. Meanwhile, revenue delivered 27% growth to $1.3 billion, while adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA jumped 30% to $673 million and $1.1 billion, respectively.

In the past month, Franco-Nevada delivered a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. That represents a 0.8% yield.

One more dividend stock I’d snatch up to play defence in 2022

Canadian Apartment REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is the final dividend stock I’d snatch up for defence. This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers more punch on the income front than the previous two equities. The Canadian real estate sector has remained robust, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of this dividend stock have dropped 5.1% in 2022. It is up 3.4% year over year.

In its final batch of 2021 results, this REIT saw its overall portfolio occupancy rise to 98.1%. Operating revenues increased to $933 million over $882 million in the previous year. Shares of this REIT possess an attractive P/E ratio of 6.9. This dividend stock offers a monthly distribution of $0.121 per share. That represents a 2.6% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Anchors: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Plus 1 Utility Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can create a profitable but defensive portfolio in 2022 by combining two dividend aristocrats.

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

How Much Passive Income Can $10,000 in Dividend Stocks Earn?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how much passive income you can earn with dividend stocks, and how to choose the right mix of companies…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Kay Ng

Are you looking for solid dividend stocks for your RRSP? Here are two cheap dividend stocks for your consideration!

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

Rent or Own? Higher Home Prices and Interest Rates in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can avoid undue financial risks by renting instead of buying an expensive house and obtaining a huge mortgage.

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks I’m Buying in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Are you looking for solid dividend stocks? Consider these reasonably valued stocks for ideas in any investment accounts.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 4 Dividend Stocks That Yield up to 5.6%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Retirees on the hunt for dependable income should look to dividend stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and others before…

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

Can Canadians With Pent-up Savings Absorb High Fuel Prices?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The CEO of the global leader in convenience and fuel retail says Canadians can absorb the pain of higher pump…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 REITs to Protect Against Stagflation

| Tony Dong

Residential and industrial real estate investment trusts can be an excellent defensive play against stagflation.

Read more »