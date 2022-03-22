Home » Investing » 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Amplify Returns

3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Amplify Returns

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) could be rebounding, and some service stocks could amplify returns.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin

Image source: Getty Images

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is on the upswing again. After months of lacklustre performance, the world’s most popular digital asset is showing signs of a rebound. Each unit of BTC is worth 12% more than last week and 21% more than in late January.  

It’s too early to say if this is a sustainable bull run or a temporary bounce. However, if we’re on the path to all-time highs, you may want to consider one of these Bitcoin stocks to amplify your potential returns in 2022.

Bitcoin mining

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE)(NASDAQ:HVBT) is a top pick in the Bitcoin mining sector. The company was one of the first publicly listed crypto mining firms. That means it surged through the bull market of 2020-21 and has raised enough capital to fuel growth for years. 

Capital investments have helped the company switch to 100% renewable energy for its operations. It has also lowered the cost of production and helped the company scale up to 377.1 BTC equivalent monthly production rate. In other words, the company is generating more crypto for less energy and cost. 

If the market value of BTC continues to surge, HIVE’s mining margins could improve further. The stock is already trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of five. If earnings explode higher, this relatively undervalued stock could see further upside. 

Bitcoin yield

Bitcoin mining isn’t the only way you can amplify your Bitcoin bet. Another strategy is to write put options on your BTC holdings and collect the premiums as passive income. Because there’s so much demand for crypto options trading, this strategy could help you generate double-digit returns. However, it’s not an easy maneuver for most investors. 

Fortunately, there’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that helps retail investors easily implement this strategy. The Purpose Bitcoin Yield Fund (TSX:BTCY.B) applies this strategy to generate regular income on its BTC holdings. All of this income is passed along to investors in the form of a dividend. 

At the time of writing, the dividend yield is 13.3%. This yield isn’t stable, but it’s considerably higher than the average dividend yield of the Canadian stock market. For investors with an appetite for risk and a desire to boost exposure to BTC’s long-term performance, this is an ideal pick. 

Payment processor

If you’re looking to bet beyond Bitcoin, Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) could an ideal target. The payment processor helps crypto giants such as Ledger and Binance process payments and convert their customers’ fiat into digital tokens. This means the stock is a proxy for the transaction volume across the digital asset ecosystem. 

In 2022, Banxa remains on track to deliver $26.5 million in quarterly revenue. That implies a price-to-revenue ratio of 1.1. Put simply, this underrated service provider in the rapidly expanding crypto landscape deserves a spot on your watch list. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Banxa Holdings Inc. and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Will Shiba Inu Be Worth $50 Billion by the End of 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shiba Inu cryptocurrency delivered astonishing gains to investors in 2021. Can it continue to outpace peers in 2022 as well?

Read more »

Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: 3 Dates to Mark on Your Calendar!

| Andrew Button

The XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit is set to end by November. Here are three key dates on the road to a…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Cryptocurrency

Why Galaxy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) stock saw shares explode with news coming from a major investment in both the company and Bitcoin.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Could Ethereum Double in 2022?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) could surge in 2022.

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

XRP Battle With the SEC: Who Could Win?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

XRP is in a controversial legal battle with the SEC, but most lawyers and crypto analysts think Ripple has good…

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: Why Does it Matter to You?

| Adam Othman

The SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs is making waves for the entire cryptocurrency industry, and you should be aware of…

Read more »

think thought consider
Cryptocurrency

XRP Lawsuit: What’s the Verdict?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The high-profile lawsuit against XRP has yet to be decided, but a verdict in the crypto’s favour could send the…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ether: Can it Still Beat Bitcoin?

| Andrew Button

Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) is losing ground to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). Can it regain momentum?

Read more »