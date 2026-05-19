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4 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want $500 a Month

These four monthly-paying dividend stocks can deliver healthy passive income every month.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Discover four high-yield monthly dividend stocks—SmartCentres REIT, Pizza Pizza Royalty, Vital Infrastructure Property Trust, and Whitecap Resources—that together can generate over $500 in monthly passive income from a $100,000 investment.
  • Learn how each stock is poised to deliver dependable income through strategic expansions, solid business models, and robust financial performance amid varying market conditions.
10 stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty

One of the most effective ways to generate passive income is by investing in monthly dividend-paying stocks. In addition to providing steady monthly cash flow, these investments also offer the potential for long-term capital appreciation. Meanwhile, a $100,000 investment split equally among the following four monthly dividend stocks could generate more than $500 in monthly passive income at current payout levels. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at these stocks.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SRU.UN$27.95894$24,987.30$0.15417$137.83Monthly
PZA$13.701,824$24988.80$0.0775$141.36Monthly
WCP$16.281,535$24,989.80$0.0608$93.33Monthly
VITL.UN$5.294,725$24995.25$0.03$141.75Monthly
Total$514.27Monthly
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) would be my first choice, given its attractive 6.6% dividend yield. Supported by its strategically located properties and solid tenant base, the REIT continues to maintain healthy occupancy levels regardless of broader economic conditions. Additionally, consistent lease renewals, ongoing lease-up activity, and higher rental rates have continued to strengthen the REIT’s financial performance and cash flow, enabling it to reward unitholders with attractive monthly distributions.

Meanwhile, SmartCentres continues to expand its property portfolio, with approximately 0.8 million square feet of projects currently under construction. The REIT also has another 87 million square feet of projects in various stages of planning and development, providing significant visibility into long-term growth. Considering its resilient business model, dependable cash flows, and strong development pipeline, I believe SmartCentres remains an excellent option for income-seeking investors.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Second on my list is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which earns royalty income from 712 Pizza Pizza and 102 Pizza 73 restaurants operated by franchisees. Since the company collects royalties based on franchise sales, its business model is relatively insulated from wage inflation and commodity price fluctuations.

In its recently reported first-quarter results, same-store sales declined 4.1% due to weaker discretionary spending, softer consumer demand, and increased promotional competition. Weaker same-store sales weighed on the company’s financials, driving its payout ratio higher to 134%.

However, management is working to improve performance by strengthening product offerings, enhancing operational discipline, and implementing restaurant renovation initiatives to support same-store sales growth. The company also expects to expand its traditional restaurant network by 2% to 3% this year. These initiatives could strengthen its financial performance and help lower its payout ratio over the coming quarters. PZA’s monthly payout of $0.0775 per share yields 6.8% at current prices.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust

Third on my list is Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN), which owns and operates 133 healthcare properties comprising approximately 13 million square feet of gross leasable area across six countries. Supported by its defensive, healthcare-focused portfolio and long-term leases with a largely government-backed tenant base, the REIT maintains strong occupancy and lease-renewal rates regardless of broader economic conditions.

In addition, Canada’s aging population could drive long-term growth in healthcare spending, creating favourable industry conditions for VITL. The REIT is also pursuing capital recycling initiatives to strengthen its North American presence while gradually reducing exposure t o its European operations. Given these supportive demographic trends and ongoing portfolio optimization efforts, I believe VITL is well-positioned to continue rewarding unitholders with attractive distributions. Currently, the REIT pays a monthly distribution of $0.03 per unit, yielding 6.8% on a forward basis.

Whitecap Resources

My final pick is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which operates oil and natural gas assets across Western Canada. The company delivered strong first-quarter results last month, with revenue and funds flow per share increasing 116.7% and 12%, respectively. Supported by its improving financial performance, Whitecap also strengthened its balance sheet, lowering its net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio to 0.8 at the end of the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company continues to enhance its production capabilities and plans to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion in capital projects this year. Whitecap could also benefit from elevated oil and natural gas prices, which may further support its cash flow generation. Amid these favourable conditions, management expects to reduce debt by approximately $1 billion this year, lowering its net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio to 0.5.

Given its strong operational momentum, healthy financial position, and ongoing growth initiatives, I believe Whitecap is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with attractive monthly dividends. Its current monthly payout of $0.0608 per share will yield 4.5%.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, Vital Infrastructure Property Trust, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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