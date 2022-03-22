Home » Investing » The Rise of Canadian Energy Stocks

The Rise of Canadian Energy Stocks

Driven by solid crude oil rally, Canadian energy stocks have returned almost 500% since the pandemic.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Rising inflation and geopolitical tensions have notably weighed on financial markets this year. However, very few sectors have emerged stronger amid the challenges, and energy has been one of them. Canadian energy stocks continued their stupendous bull run this year as well, remarkably beating the TSX Composite Index.

So far this year, TSX energy stocks at large have gained 35%, while the broader markets have added a mere 4%. In comparison, U.S. energy stocks have soared 40% in the same period.

TSX energy stocks outperform

Crude oil prices were already rising higher amid the supply woes. Crude oil has surged from US$76 a barrel at the end of last year to US$112 levels this week.

The Russia-Ukraine war only aggravated the situation, boosting oil prices to record levels. But instead of profiting from the higher prices by boosting production, Canadian energy focused on improving the balance sheet strength. So, a significant portion of their incremental free cash flows went towards debt repayments.

Canada’s largest oil sands player Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) repaid almost $3.6 billion of debt last year. This lowered its leverage from uncomfortably high levels in 2020 to 1.3 times as of December 31, 2021. And it’s not just Suncor; debt repayment has been the theme across the board since last year.

Since last year, TSX small-cap stock Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE)(NYSE:BTE) has also seen a meaningful recovery. Its free cash flows last year surged to $396 million from $70 million in 2020. As a result, Baytex stock zoomed 330% in the last 12 months, notably beating its large-cap peers.

The crude oil demand-supply equation could remain skewed

Interestingly, even if the energy commodity prices fall from current levels, there might not be an equivalent fall in TSX energy stocks. That’s because Canadian energy companies see superior financial growth at much lower forecasted crude oil prices. For example, Baytex sees free cash flows of $2.8 billion through 2025 at US$75-a-barrel WTI oil.

Moreover, sustained free cash flows will likely allow companies to spend more on dividends. Suncor Energy doubled its dividends late last year, while Vermilion Energy reinstated its shareholder payouts in Q1 2022.

We might see this trend gaining ground with continued strength in oil prices. Many Canadian energy companies still have room to grow their dividends, which are backed by their improving balance sheets.

Eric Nuttall, a partner and a senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, sees Canadian energy representing a generational opportunity. He thinks oil will see a multi-year rally, and TSX energy stocks are still trading at a discount.   

What’s next?

Although Russia-Ukraine tensions resolve soon, crude oil prices will likely remain high. The supply constraints have been mainly pushing it higher, coupled with demand rising even faster.

On the flip side, crude oil could see a setback if the mutating COVID-19 virus raises its ugly head again. That could lower the global oil demand, ultimately pushing stocks lower in the short to medium term.

Despite the strong rally since last year, Canadian energy stocks still look discounted. Appealing valuations, improving balance sheet strength, and a supporting macro picture make TSX energy stocks some of the attractive bets in today’s market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends VERMILION ENERGY INC.  Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

edit Safety First illustration
Energy Stocks

2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two safe TSX stocks right now could help you protect your overall stock portfolio from inflation-driven market volatility.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments about inflation could keep TSX stocks volatile.

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks to Buy Before it Spikes Again

| Adam Othman

The Ukraine crisis has set financial markets on a roller-coaster ride, and here are two oil stocks slated to surge…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Millennials: 2 Super Energy Stocks to Hold Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Millennial investors should buy and hold top energy stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy if Oil Skyrockets More

| Adam Othman

The post-pandemic supply crunch pushed energy stocks in Canada up by a significant margin, and the momentum might not wane…

Read more »

Choose a path
Energy Stocks

Oil Futures ETFs vs Energy Stocks – Which Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) have delivered good returns this year, but are oil futures ETFs better?

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

1 Big Reason to Consider This Canadian Pipeline Stock Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is a top Canadian pipeline stock investors should consider right now.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Energy Stocks

Buy These 2 ETFs to Protect Against High Inflation

| Tony Dong

Agriculture and energy exchange-traded funds could be a great defensive play in a inflationary environment.

Read more »