Home » Investing » Transition to EVs: 2 TSX Stocks Are Dream Investments

Transition to EVs: 2 TSX Stocks Are Dream Investments

Two TSX growth stocks are must-buys today as Canada’s transition to electric vehicles accelerates.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

Electric vehicles (EV) could slow down or reduce oil consumption. Based on industry forecasts, there would be around 36 million EVs on the road by 2025. Today, ride sharing is disruptive for the traditional auto market and one of the solutions to save on gas bills. In the near future, EVs will surely dent gasoline demand.

According to a Leger survey, nearly one-third of Canadians intend to buy EVs. About one in two respondents say they were using their vehicles less to save on gasoline. There’s no denying that the financial squeeze is on due to rising inflation. Besides higher fuel prices, people worry about rising food prices.

On the investment front, Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) and Lion Electric (TSX:LEV)(NYSE:LEV) should be on investors’ radars. If you’re looking to the near future or an EV environment, both stocks are dream investments today.

TSX30 winner

Ballard is a member of the TSX30 List since the launching of TMX Group’s flagship program in 2019. Also, the industrial is one of only four growth stocks for all three years. Shopify, Wesdome Gold Mines, and Cargojet are the three others. In 2021, ranked fourth among the top 30 winners.

The $4.44 billion company develops, manufactures, and sells proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Ballard offers its products for power product markets, mostly heavy- and medium-duty vehicles like buses, trucks, and rails. It also has marine applications and provides backup power plus material handling services.

In March 2021, Ballard announced that fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) powered by its PEM fuel cell technology have driven more than 75 million kilometres on roads around the globe. According to management, its PEM fuel cell technology and products have been integrated into FCEVs for many years. They provide zero-emission power for vehicle propulsion in more 20 countries.

Besides the zero-emission capabilities, PEM fuel cells enable electrification of mobility. Regarding stock performance, BLDP’s total return in 3.01 years is 254.39% (52.35% CAGR). As of this writing, investors are down 9.2% year to date. However, based on analysts’ forecast, the current share price of $14.43 could climb 72.2% to $24.85 in 12 months.

Great progress

Lion Electric trades at a discount today. At $11.02 per share, the year-to-date loss is 11.8%. Nonetheless, analysts covering the stock have a 12-month average price target of $16.51 — a potential upside of 49.8%. LEV is one of the promising IPOs from last year.

The $2.08 billion company manufactures all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles. In 2021, total revenue increased 146.4% to US$57.71 million versus 2020. Notably, net loss decreased 55.5% year over year. In Q4 2021, revenue grew 69.6% compared to Q4 2020. Net income reached US$28.3 million versus the US$53 million net loss.

Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion Electric, said, “We are proud of the progress we have made during the last year, which marked, among other things, our transition to a public company.” Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will soon rise in Illinois.

The plant can produce up to 20,000 Lion vehicles per year for the U.S. market. The construction of the Lion Campus, a five-GhW battery plant and innovation centre, is ongoing.

Must-buys

Ballard and Lion Electric are must-buys, as they should be key contributors to Canada’s transition to EVs. The stocks have massive growth potential as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends CARGOJET INC. and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends TMX GROUP INC. / GROUPE TMX INC.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: When Will it Hit $1,000?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock continues to climb higher after several months of volatility, but will it soon hit $1,000?

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks That Are Charging Higher Today

| Robin Brown

TSX growth stocks are seeing a very strong recovery in the past week. Here are two stocks I would be…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Tech Stocks

3 ETFs That Have Returned Over 80% in the Last 5 Years

| Adam Othman

The stability and longevity of an ETF's growth can outweigh the pace of an individual growth stock, at least as…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

The Market Correction Is Ending: 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

With plenty of opportunities for Canadian stocks to start rallying again, here is one of the best and cheapest investments…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock: Why NOW Is the Time to Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While BlackBerry stock is trading below $10 once again, it is not a cause for concern. Rather, it's an opportunity…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Tech Stocks

2 Tech-Heavy ETFs to Buy for Growth Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Attractive options for investors who want exposure to the technology sector despite its underperformance in 2022.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Got $300? Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These growth stocks are priced reasonably and have strong potential for growth.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why E Automotive (TSX:EINC) Stock Dived 12% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's why E Automotive (TSX:EINC) stock tanked by more 12% on Wednesday.

Read more »