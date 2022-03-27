Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » 2 Reasons Why Avalanche Is Having a Big Week

2 Reasons Why Avalanche Is Having a Big Week

Here’s why cryptocurrency investors may want to consider Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) following its recent strong performance of late.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Coworkers standing near a wall

Image source: Getty Images

One of the best performers this past week, and in recent weeks, has been Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX). This top-10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization has seen double-digit increases over various seven-day periods of late. Such moves are not trivial, even in the highly volatile cryptocurrency space.

Notably, Avalanche has outpaced a number of its mega-cap peers of late. Accordingly, many investors may wonder if these returns can continue. Let’s dive into what’s been driving Avalanche higher in the first place.

Adoption of Terra’s UST by Pangolin

Pangolin is one of the biggest DEXs (decentralized exchanges) powered by the Avalanche blockchain. This community-driven DEX recently announced that Terra‘s UST would be its default stable coin.

Via a Twitter post, Avalanche announced that UST will be the default token used for individuals logging into this platform. This move is part of Pangolin’s commitment to supporting decentralized stablecoins. This is an innovation-oriented move many investors like.

Indeed, Avalanche has been a key proponent of innovation in the blockchain space. The network’s Avalanche Rush incentive program is something that could provide more interest around this platform. This incentive program provides access to AVAX, LUNA, and other rewards to Pangolin’s users.

Fastest transaction “time to finality”

Besides the fact that Pangolin adopted Terra’s UST, there are more reasons for the growing popularity of Avalanche. This smart contract-enabled proof-of-stake blockchain boasts the fastest transaction “time to finality”.

The “time to finality” is one of the best measures of speed in the cryptocurrency industry. It measures the time duration taken to guarantee that a particular transaction will not be canceled, altered, or reversed. 

As per this measure, Avalanche is the industry’s fastest smart contract platform boasting a “time to finality” of less than two seconds. As a reference, it is 60 minutes for Bitcoin. And there’s more — Avalanche provides as many as 4,500 transactions per second, compared to Bitcoin’s seven. This sort of speed advantage is key for developers looking to build new dApps.

Bottom line

The rallies we’ve seen take place in recent weeks have been the result of a number of factors. Indeed, macro events have once again brought interest to the crypto sector. As a way of hedging exposure or diversifying one’s portfolio, cryptocurrencies have become more appealing.

However, in Avalanche’s case, there also appears to be key token-specific factors. This network is seeing impressive growth. It’s got great fundamentals. And this network’s speed and cost advantage is very noteworthy.

As investors continue to look for growth in the crypto world, Avalanche promises to be a top option. Right now, this is one of the hottest tokens in the market for good reason.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Terra. The Motley Fool recommends Twitter.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Buy 1 Crypto Stock Now for Higher Returns Than BTC

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One crypto stock could deliver higher returns than Bitcoin in 2022, because it has visible growth catalysts.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Token, ETF, or Stock: What Should Be Your Crypto Exposure Medium?

| Adam Othman

While it’s not the case with smaller and newer tokens, you can invest in the top to cryptocurrencies via different…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Momentum Is Back in the Crypto World – How High Can These Top Tokens Go?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's what may be in store for top tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) as investors digest uncertainty in the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Cryptocurrency

Why Galaxy Stock Rose 11% on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy (TSX:GLXY) stock rose higher on Thursday, as Bitcoin continues to climb, and it sees growth from its partnership with…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Ripple vs. Bitcoin: Which Should You Choose?

| Adam Othman

To stick with the well-established one or go with one that could beat it, take a look at which of…

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Could XRP Hit $1 Soon?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why it's entirely possible that XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) could indeed hit the $1-per-token level should investor interest remain strong.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Cryptocurrency

Forget Dividend Stocks: This DeFi Protocol Offers a Yield of 19.5%

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors with a high-risk profile should consider allocating a small portion of savings towards DeFi protocols such as Anchor.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Could Re-Test $3,500

| Andrew Button

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) could re-test $3,500 now that the NFT buyers have been shaken out of the market.

Read more »