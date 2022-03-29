Home » Personal Finance » Canadian Tire Is Now Doubling Rewards on Gas: Here’s Why That’s an Amazing Deal

Canadian Tire Is Now Doubling Rewards on Gas: Here’s Why That’s an Amazing Deal

The Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard now earns 10 cents back per litre. How does it stack up next to Canada’s top cash-back credit cards?

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
Portrait of woman having fun in the street.

Image source: Getty Images

It’s seems like just yesterday that we were paying $1.20 per litre for gas. And even that seemed a little too high. Now the national average is around $1.73 per litre — a whopping $0.53 higher, and with summer on its way, gas prices could get close to $2.00.

For those who have cash-back credit cards, that means you’re earning a higher percentage back for higher gas prices. You might be paying $100 every time you fill up. But if your credit card earns 4% back, you’ll get $4 for every time you fill your tank.

But if you’re looking to save a tonne money on gas, there’s one rewards card that’s surprisingly effective: the Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard.

How much does the Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard earn on gas?

Normally, the Canadian Tire Mastercard earns five cents back per litre at Gas+ and Husky gas stations. But with gas prices soaring, Canadian Tire recently doubled those rewards, allowing Canadian Tire Mastercard holders to earn 10 cents back.

How does that compare with other cash-back credit cards? Well, let’s look a hypothetical cash-back card that earns 4% back on gas. Supposing you have a car that requires 61 litres of gas, and you’re paying $1.74 per litre, let’s compare how much you could save.

CardEarn RateGas Price (Total)Earnings
Cash Back Credit Card 4%$106.14$4.25
Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard10 cents back$106.14$6.14

So, with the Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard, you could save almost $2 more than a cash-back card with a 4% earn rate. That’s pretty amazing, especially since most cash-back cards in Canada max out at around 4-5%.

This sounds too good to be true. What’s the catch?

Yes, admittedly, there are a few drawbacks to the Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard.

For one, you’ll only earn 10 cents back at Gas+ and Husky stations. Considering that there are only 293 Gas+ stations in Canada, you might not be near one when you need to fuel up.

Secondly, your rewards come to you in the form of Canadian Tire money, which you can use exclusively at Canadian Tire. So, if you don’t shop frequently at Canadian Tire, the earnings on this card might not help you.

Finally, this promotion will last for 90 days, meaning, it might not be around when summer gas prices hit. While Canadian Tire may continue the promotion past June 19 (when it ends), there’s no guarantee. If they don’t renew the promotion, your Canadian Tire Mastercard will earn five cents per litre again, putting it below most cash-back credit cards.

Should you get a Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard?

For frequent shoppers at Canadian Tire, I would say, yes, you should absolutely have one of these rewards cards. In fact, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t. The card comes with no annual fee, and the earnings are so immense (a whopping 4% back), you’d be at a loss without one.

If you don’t shop at Canadian Tire, then you probably don’t need this credit card. Even if you earn a little less on Canada’ top cash-back cards, your earnings won’t be tied to a retail store. You’re better off getting a card that allows you to redeem cash back in the form of a statement credit, a cheque, or even a deposit into your bank account.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Mastercard. Fool contributor Steven Porrello has no position in the companies mentioned. 

More on Personal Finance

Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade This Week

| Tony Dong

Here’s what Canadian investors are trading the most this week on Wealthsimple.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Personal Finance

5 Big Credit Card Trends That You Can Expect For 2022 and 2023

| Steven Porrello

Many annual fee credit cards come with enough additional perks and rewards to make the fee worth the cost.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Personal Finance

Will Bank of Canada’s Rate Hikes Bring Inflation Down? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Hold Your Breath

| Steven Porrello

The Bank of Canada is fighting inflation with rate hikes. Disruptions in supply chains, however, might frustrate their efforts.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Personal Finance

New Investors: 3 Things To Ask Before Buying Any ETF

| Tony Dong

Not all exchange-traded funds are equal. Here's what to watch out for before you invest

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Personal Finance

How Much Will the Bank of Canada Raise the Policy Rate in April?

| Steven Porrello

The Bank of Canada will meet on April 13. Can we expect another rate hike?

Read more »

Community homes
Personal Finance

Could the Housing Market Crash? This Expert Predicts a 40% Drop in Prices

| Steven Porrello

Oxford Economics predicts home prices will drop by 24%, with a 40% drop as a worst-case scenario.

Read more »

consider the options
Personal Finance

Surprise! The CIBC Costco Mastercard Isn’t the Best Card to Use at Costco: Here’s Why

| Steven Porrello

For Canadians with credit cards that earn more than 1%, the new CIBC Costco Mastercard may not be the best…

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade This Week

| Tony Dong

Here’s what Canadian investors are trading the most this week on Wealthsimple.

Read more »