Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » Could Terra Be the Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now?

Could Terra Be the Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now?

Here’s why Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) could be a top cryptocurrency investors may want to consider in this current environment right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.

Image source: Getty Images

At a point when the cryptocurrency market has been experiencing volatility, Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) has seen incredible performance of late. Now, most of this recent volatility among top tokens has been bullish of late. However, since November, most tokens are well off their all-time highs.

Not Terra. In fact, this token just hit a fresh new high yesterday.

Let’s dive into whether this momentum can continue. After all, what goes up often comes back down, right?

One of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the space

Terra is indeed one of the market’s many rapidly growing cryptocurrencies. This network aims to combine fiat currencies’ extensive adoption and stability with crypto’s censorship resistance. The end goal: reasonably priced and quick settlements.

Terra has become a vital player in the world of decentralized finance of late. Whether that’s because of this network’s algorithmic stablecoin infrastructure or other incredible use cases within the finance realm, there’s a lot to like about how Terra is positioned right now. Projects built on top of Terra are exploding, making this blockchain network one to keep an eye on for growth investors.

I think much of the positive attention Terra is getting of late relates to this network’s unique stablecoin offering. Stability in the crypto sector is hard to find. However, projects like Terra have certainly created a unique opportunity for investors in this hard-to-assess crypto market.

Bullish growth should not be surprising for investors

Terra’s network is one that is focused on providing some key infrastructure to the crypto market. Accordingly, investors bullish on the growth of decentralized applications, stable coin development, and competitive programmable payments have already taken note of this platform.

Indeed, Terra is a project I think could be a winner in the long-term race for crypto market share. This project is tackling some of the highest-growth areas of the market and doing so well. Additionally, Terra is focused on interoperability — a key factor I think is important to consider.

Interoperability essentially refers to the ability for a given blockchain to communicate with others. Terra’s blockchain is engineered to run on several chains. Right now, these include Solana and Ethereum. However, protocol expansion is planned, as well as other blockchain networks, in the future. Given the recent high-profile bridge hacks we’ve seen of late, this is an important factor to consider.

Moreover, Terra uses a community-based governance mechanism. Validators gain voting rights for vital network updates that include upgrades, technical alterations, and more. 

Bottom line

Terra is certainly one of the growth projects in the crypto space I think has the potential to continue growing. Yes, this token has surged of late. However, there may be more room to run. Accordingly, those looking for a top-notch cryptocurrency may want to consider Terra right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and Terra.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Buy Alert: The Price of Bitcoin Won’t Be This Cheap Forever!  

| Daniel Da Costa

With cryptos such as Bitcoin looking like they are on the verge of a major rally, here are two of…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Cryptocurrency

Will Meme Tokens Lead or Lag From Here?

| Chris MacDonald

Are Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) two meme tokens investors should consider right now or watch from the sidelines?

Read more »

Cryptocurrency

4 Undervalued Cryptocurrencies With the Most Lopsided MCap/TVL Ratios

| Aditya Raghunath

These four cryptocurrencies can be considered undervalued given the market cap to total value locked ratios surrounding the DeFi protocols.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ether – Why it’s Now Beating Bitcoin!

| Andrew Button

Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) has been outperforming Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) over the last two weeks. Here's why.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Why Cryptocurrency Mining Stocks Jumped Over 12% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cryptocurrency mining stocks continued to climb on Monday, as Bitcoin climbed towards $60,000 per token.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Gets Serious, Demands SEC Be SANCTIONED!

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs is now demanding that the SEC be sanctioned for gamesmanship in the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) Price Is up 15% in the Last Week

| Aditya Raghunath

Bitcoin has risen by 15% in the last week due to a wide variety of reasons. Will BTC prices touch…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Keep on the Radar

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) and Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) are two top metaverse tokens to watch right now.

Read more »