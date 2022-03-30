Home » Investing » Retirees: Buy These 3 TSX Utilities Stocks for Safe and Reliable Passive Income

Retirees: Buy These 3 TSX Utilities Stocks for Safe and Reliable Passive Income

Low volatility and dividend growth make these utilities stocks great picks for any retirement portfolio.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

Retirement portfolios should provide those in their golden years with a stream of steady income that lasts for their expected lifespan. Hence, ensuring a safe, perpetual withdrawal rate is key. To ensure this, retirees should pick blue-chip, low-volatility stocks that have good dividend-growth potential.

The TSX utilities sector is perfect for this. This sector is characterized by large-cap companies with decades of operations, profitable management, and ever-increasing dividend payouts. Moreover, the utilities sector is highly defensive and able to stay profitable, even during recessions.

Why do we want utilities stocks?

Canadian utilities stocks are a great defensive play thanks to the following traits:

  • A consistent +15-year streak of dividend payments and increases (“Dividend Aristocrats“).
  • High current dividend yields of 3% or over but with a sustainable payout ratio of anywhere from 35% to 65%.
  • A low beta. A beta greater than one suggests that the stock is more volatile than the broader market, while a beta less than one indicates a stock with lower volatility. A negative beta under zero indicates an inverse relationship.

Utilities stocks generally have all three of these traits. Having them as the core of your portfolio can provide steady income while minimizing volatility. When the market is fluctuating wildly, your portfolio will be much more stable, and the dividends allow you to get income without selling off too many stocks.

Which utilities stocks should you buy?

If we apply the aforementioned criteria, these following three TSX utility stocks appear to be our best options:

  1. Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS): Dividend yield of 3.50%. Beta of 0.10
  2. Emera (TSX:EMA): Dividend yield of 4.38%. Beta of 0.26
  3. Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU): Dividend yield of 4.75%. Beta of 0.56

None of these stocks are crash-proof (market risk will always exist), but thanks to their low beta, they tend to move less with the market during times of turmoil.

Moreover, their dividend yields are very attractive, and they all show a streak of multi-decade-long payout increases. Buying during a downturn to lock in a low yield on cost can significantly boost your gains.

What are the risks?

There’s no free lunch in investing. Every strategy, stock, or portfolio will have its own unique risk profile, and these three stocks are no different. Before you invest, make sure you consider these risks and make an educated decision as to how much to weight utility stocks in your portfolio.

  • Market risk: Despite their low beta, these stocks could still crash during a bear market, as investors panic-sell risky stocks and move into bonds, even if they have great fundamentals. While they may recover, their share price could remain depressed for a while.
  • Dividend payout risk: There is no guarantee that management will continue to pay a dividend, increase dividends, or maintain current payout ratios, even though, historically, they have.
  • Interest rate risk: Utility stocks could be negatively impacted by rising interest rates as their debt becomes more difficult to service.
  • Regulatory risk: Utilities that operate in an oligopoly run the risk of being constrained by anti-competition legislation or policy that could cap their profits or operations.
  • Concentration risk: Investing most of your portfolio in a single sector can open you up to an unforeseen industry-specific event that radically changes, disrupts, or wipes out the companies you invest in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EMERA INCORPORATED and FORTIS INC.

More on Investing

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Looking for worry-free passive income? Here are two top dividend stocks you can rely on for years and year to…

Read more »

value for money
Investing

3 Discounted Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians looking to take advantage of a hot market should grab dividend stocks like Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX:VET)(NYSE:NET) today.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

The 3 Best Energy Stocks to Buy When They Correct

| Kay Ng

Energy stocks need active investing, because they move meaningfully as commodity price changes. When they dip, buy the best energy…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: Could the Russia-Ukraine War Still Hammer it?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why the Russia-Ukraine war still has potential to hammer Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock in the near term.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Today!

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down growth stocks such as Kneat.com and Etsy have the potential to increase your wealth at an exponential rate over…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Investing

TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks That Could Double Your Money

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should look to snatch up promising Canadian stocks like Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT) to their TFSAs right now.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Property Investors: Pivot to 3 REITs for Rental-Like Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Real estate investors can turn to REITs to earn rental-like income if buying properties isn’t advisable due to overblown prices.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

RRSP Investors: Here’s Why You Should Buy U.S.-Listed ETFs

| Tony Dong

Buying U.S.-listed ETFs in an RRSP could help you save significantly on fees and foreign withholding tax.

Read more »