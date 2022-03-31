Home » Investing » Bitcoin’s Not the Future of Money – But THIS Crypto Could Be!

Bitcoin’s Not the Future of Money – But THIS Crypto Could Be!

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is not the future of money. But another cryptocurrency–or more accurately, another blockchain–just might be.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

At this point, it’s clear that Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is not the future of money. That’s not to say anything negative about Bitcoin. The coin has played a vital role in growing the crypto ecosystem as a whole, and has served early investors well. Certainly, it can be used as a viable payment option at many businesses worldwide.

But as for it being the future of money, well, that debate has largely been settled. Cryptocurrency in general is certainly being used more and more to power transactions. But if we look at the list of cryptocurrencies with the most transactions, Bitcoin doesn’t even crack the top three. Generally speaking, it seems like cryptocurrencies backed by institutional payment networks are being used more than Bitcoin in the real world. In this article I will explore one such cryptocurrency that is being rapidly adopted by many banks worldwide.

XRP

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is a cryptocurrency whose blockchain is rapidly being adopted by many of the world’s banks. The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has already started using it, as have banks in Israel and Australia. The banks that are adopting XRP say that the blockchain’s fast speed gives it an advantage in processing global payments. This makes perfect sense. Compared to other cryptocurrencies, XRP offers many more transactions per second. It is already the second-most popular blockchain in terms of daily transactions, and it could get more popular as more banks start using it.

Why it’s so promising

XRP is a particularly promising cryptocurrency–or more accurately, blockchain–for several reasons.

First, the Ripple blockchain offers up to 1,500 transactions per second. This is much faster than the average crypto. For comparison, Bitcoin offers just seven transactions per second, while Ether offers 15. This speed gives Ripple an edge when it comes to banking clients, who have an enormous number of clients to serve.

Second, XRP enjoys active support from its developers. Ripple Labs is always doing things to support XRP, like recruiting vendors to accept the token and use RippleNet for cross-border payments. The RippleNet website says that the network uses the XRP token to source liquidity, so while the banks are doing fiat transactions, the XRP token is involved on the back end.

Third and finally, XRP is enjoying a lot of favourable publicity right now. Ripple Labs is being sued by the SEC, and is widely perceived to be winning. News coverage of Ripple’s lawsuit has largely revolved around the SEC’s statements that have undermined its own case, along with the procedural wins Ripple Labs has racked up. This favourable coverage helps improve Ripple’s image as a “winner,” and could lead to more interest from mainstream financial institutions.

Foolish takeaway

As we’ve seen, Ripple’s network enjoys a lot of advantages, which has led to it becoming one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for transactions. In terms of real-world use, it has already got Bitcoin beaten. It remains to be seen whether that will translate to gains for XRP. But given that the Ripple Network uses XRP, it seems at least possible.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Galaxy Digital Stock Dips After Reporting Quarterly Loss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy (TSX:GLXY) stock dipped by 3% on Thursday, as the company reported a strong year but expects the first quarter…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Cryptocurrency

What’s in Store for Polkadot in April?

| Chris MacDonald

Is now the time for investors to dive into cryptocurrency Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT), or is waiting on the sidelines the best…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Metaverse-Based Cryptocurrency That Could Gain Big in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Bullieverse aims to create an online gaming ecosystem targeting the metaverse. Here's why it is poised to gain traction in…

Read more »

think thought consider
Cryptocurrency

XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Holds Winning Hand

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs is holding the winning hand as the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit progresses.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Cryptocurrency

Why Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) Stock Dived 15% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the key reason why Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) stock plunged more than 15% today.

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Cryptocurrency

Attention: An NFT Marketplace Is Now Launching on Cardano!

| Aditya Raghunath

AdaSwap, which is a decentralized exchange built on the Cardano blockchain, is also launching an NFT marketplace on the network.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Could Terra Be the Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) could be a top cryptocurrency investors may want to consider in this current environment right now.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Buy Alert: The Price of Bitcoin Won’t Be This Cheap Forever!  

| Daniel Da Costa

With cryptos such as Bitcoin looking like they are on the verge of a major rally, here are two of…

Read more »