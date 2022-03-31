Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Could BlackBerry’s Q4 Earnings Event Reawaken Reddit Traders?

Could BlackBerry’s Q4 Earnings Event Reawaken Reddit Traders?

BlackBerry stock might not need Reddit traders’ support to witness a big rally, as its long-term business growth outlook continues to improve.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

The Waterloo-based tech company BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) will announce results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2022 after the market closes on March 31. After taking BB stock to its multi-year high last year, Reddit traders haven’t shown much interest in it lately. But could its latest quarterly earnings event attract Reddit traders’ attention?

Could BlackBerry’s Q4 event reawaken Reddit traders?

For a little background, Reddit traders, especially from the infamous WallStreetBets subreddit, started showcasing interest in BlackBerry stock at the beginning of last year. This led to a surprising rally in the stock, taking it up by about 113% in January 2021. This rally was so unpredictable and surprising that the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada requested the company to comment on the sudden spike in BB stock’s volatility and trading activity.

Before that rally, BlackBerry stock looked really cheap, as it didn’t see any appreciation for a while, despite the company’s consistently rising efforts to gain from the upcoming electric and autonomous vehicle revolution. This was potentially one of the key reasons that attracted Reddit traders’ attention towards BB stock, in my opinion.

The recent tech sector-wide massive selloff has made BlackBerry stock look undervalued again, as it currently trades with 21% year-to-date losses, despite the TSX Composite Index trading at its record highs. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean its stock could again come under Reddit traders’ radar. But does BB stock really need Reddit traders’ support to climb every time? I don’t think so. Let me explain why.

BB stock doesn’t need Reddit traders for a rally

The COVID-19-related shutdowns and restrictions on physical stores in the last couple of years led to a sudden increase in the demand for digital commerce. While a large number of businesses chose to initially build their online presence just to survive, most of them soon realized the great potential of maintaining their online presence, as it helped them significantly expand their market reach. Such businesses are now willing to spend more on solutions to secure their data from online threats. Given that, the demand for BlackBerry’s enterprise cybersecurity solutions is likely to remain strong in the post-pandemic era as well.

More importantly, BlackBerry’s increasing focus on developing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning-based solutions for futuristic cars has the potential to massively improve its financial growth trends in the coming years. Last year in June, the Canadian tech firm revealed that it has design wins with 23 of the top 25 electric vehicle manufacturers.

Its QNX operating system is already being used in millions of vehicles across the world, and its upcoming IVY platform also has the potential to become extremely popular among global carmakers. These factors, in my opinion, are enough to fuel a big rally in BB stock with or without the support of Reddit traders. This is one of the key reasons why BB stock could be attractive for long-term investors who want to see their hard-earned savings grow fast in years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock Climbs 12% on Record 573% Revenue Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL (TSX:WELL) stock jumped 12% on Thursday, as the company reported record revenue growth and expects profit of half a…

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Got $2,000? Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy on the Dip in April  

| Puja Tayal

Most investors make the mistake of selling the dip. It is the time to buy growth stocks at a cheap…

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy in a Correction

| Sneha Nahata

Besides trading cheap , these companies have solid fundamentals and multiple growth catalysts that could drive their stock prices higher.

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Speedsters to Expedite the Growth of Your TFSA Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The right growth stocks, especially if they are also bought at the right price, can fast-track the appreciation of your…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy That Can Grow 10X in 10 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for a high-quality growth stock to buy, you're in luck because these three Canadian stocks are trading…

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

3 Proven Tech Stocks to Buy Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks aren't all volatile, and these three prove it, with solid performance over the last several years that investors…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Today!

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down growth stocks such as Kneat.com and Etsy have the potential to increase your wealth at an exponential rate over…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

This Tech Stock Is the Only One I’d Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While there might be some other tech stocks out there outpacing its growth, this is the only tech stock that…

Read more »