Home » Investing » Ripple Could Re-Test $1!

Ripple Could Re-Test $1!

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is rising and could eventually re-test $1. Here’s why.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is inching ever closer to US$1. As of this writing, it was at US$0.86, down from US$0.90 earlier in the day. While XRP has been trending downward for the day, its trend for the year is positively bullish. Up 6.41% year to date, XRP is outperforming many other cryptocurrencies.

Why is that?

Mainly, it’s because the news from XRP and Ripple Labs has been very encouraging. As you’re about to see, there are a number of developments happening that bode well for XRP’s eventual adoption as a mainstream payment protocol. In the long run, that should drive demand for the XRP token and potentially lead to price appreciation.

Lawsuit going smoothly

One thing that you might find surprising to hear mentioned as a positive for Ripple is the lawsuit that it’s embroiled in. Ripple is currently being sued by the SEC and is widely perceived to be winning. Among other things, Ripple has

  • Found statements by SEC officials saying that cryptocurrencies aren’t securities;
  • Won a number of procedural victories; and
  • Had former SEC-affiliated lawyers say that its case has merit.

On the whole, it looks like Ripple is likely to win the lawsuit or at least settle on favourable terms. That’s bullish because it bodes well for Ripple’s ability to maintain the Ripple blockchain and the RippleNet payment network. Additionally, if Ripple wins, then it won’t have to pay out the $1.3 billion plus interest that the SEC is seeking. Ripple’s legal successes are making the rounds in the media and potentially driving the token’s price higher.

Banks adopting Ripple’s network

A second major thing Ripple has going for it this year is the fact that banks around the world are adopting its payment network. So far this year, we have seen Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and banks in Israel and Australia adopt Ripple for cross-border payments. Touting the blockchain’s great speed, they say it will help them send transfers worldwide quickly. The RippleNet blockchain handles fiat transactions, but it uses XRP to source liquidity. So, it’s possible that the Ripple payment network will drive more demand for XRP, as it gets more widely adopted.

Foolish takeaway

2022 has been an incredible year for XRP and Ripple Labs. XRP’s price is soaring compared to other cryptocurrencies, and Ripple Labs is getting a million dollars’ worth of free press. It seems like a good time to be an XRP holder.

Does that mean that you should run out and buy XRP?

Perhaps not. Every investment entails risk, and cryptocurrency is riskier than most other asset classes. You should never buy any crypto without doing extensive due diligence first. With that said, it is definitely encouraging that XRP is seeing so much adoption from mainstream financial institutions. It means that there is demand for XRP that goes beyond the fickle buying and selling of speculators. If any of the big cryptocurrencies can become the “token of choice” for big banks, then it will likely enjoy very stable demand over the long term. Ripple, with its popular payment network, stands a good chance of becoming that cryptocurrency.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cryptocurrency

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Why Is Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) up 11% in Q1 of 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, valued at $36 billion by market cap. Let's see…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Could Ethereum Rally if the Economy Falls Into a Recession?

| Joey Frenette

I think Ethereum will trade more like stocks and less like gold when the tides get much rougher if a…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Is Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) 24% Growth in 2 Weeks a Signal to Buy?

| Adam Othman

The top cryptocurrency in the world is currently experiencing its sharpest ascent since its November fall, which may be an…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

From Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) to NFTs: Which Asset Class Is Better for You?

| Adam Othman

NFTs are often connected with specific crypto, and understanding that relationship can help you make an informed investment choice.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s Not the Future of Money – But THIS Crypto Could Be!

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is not the future of money. But another cryptocurrency--or more accurately, another blockchain--just might be.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Galaxy Digital Stock Dips After Reporting Quarterly Loss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy (TSX:GLXY) stock dipped by 3% on Thursday, as the company reported a strong year but expects the first quarter…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Cryptocurrency

What’s in Store for Polkadot in April?

| Chris MacDonald

Is now the time for investors to dive into cryptocurrency Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT), or is waiting on the sidelines the best…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 Metaverse-Based Cryptocurrency That Could Gain Big in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Bullieverse aims to create an online gaming ecosystem targeting the metaverse. Here's why it is poised to gain traction in…

Read more »