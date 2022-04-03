Home » Investing » 2 Beaten-Down Canadian Growth Stocks to Watch in April

2 Beaten-Down Canadian Growth Stocks to Watch in April

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and another red-hot Canadian growth stock could be in for a big relief rally if rates don’t rise as fast as investors expect.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian growth stocks have taken jabs straight to the chin over the past quarter amid macro uncertainties and rate-hike jitters. While it’s hard to tell what they’ll face in Q2 of 2022, I’d argue that investors should be ready for surprise rate hikes and a potential dovish pivot if central banks see evidence of cooling inflation. Indeed, it was intriguing to see rates pullback over the past week, and that’s likely because peak inflation could be in the cards at some point over the coming months. That means central banks may have a bit of room to take some weight off the pedal.

In any case, fewer rate hikes than expected could be a major boon for the many beaten-down Canadian growth stocks that now find themselves in the gutter. In this piece, we’ll have a look at two growth plays that I think could be in a spot to do well in the latter three quarters of the year.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is the e-commerce firm that’s been on the receiving end. With the stock looking to bottom out and stage some sort of relief rebound, investors may wish to nibble their way back into the name. It’s hardly cheap at around 18 times sales. That said, such a multiple is on the lower end of the historical range. Given that Shopify is still growing at a rampant pace, it’s arguable that the stock is worth picking up, as it looks to expand its disruptive capabilities to new frontiers.

I’m a massive fan of Shopify and think a return to the top of the TSX could be in the cards at some point over the next five years. In the meantime, expect turbulent times as rates and risks of recession continue to weigh in what seems like a scary year for new investors.

Shopify stock is hardly a bargain here, but young investors who can afford to wait it out over the next decade should watch the name closely.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock shed around 85% of its value from peak to trough. Its pains started well before the high-multiple tech selloff, thanks to short-sellers who aimed at the firm, questioning its accounting practices. Indeed, Shopify is another firm that was the target of the big shorts south of the border in recent years.

It moved on, and I think Lightspeed could be in a spot to prove its innocence. The selling seems to be overdone, and the recent relief rally could see the stock make a slow and steady climber towards the $50 mark. While I don’t think LSPD stock will be quick to eclipse the $100 mark again, I believe the price of admission is meagre here for true contrarians who don’t mind extreme volatility.

At writing, shares of the commerce-enabling firm go for just shy of 10 times sales. It’s not cheap but also not expensive. With sweeping new changes in leadership, I’d look for the firm to turn a corner over the next 18 months as it looks to, once again, recover from a catastrophic implosion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Investing

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

1 TSX Crypto Stock With 117% Return Potential Is in Hot Water

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX crypto stock could tank further as U.S. regulators crack down on the company’s crypto interest offering.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Buy in April

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian companies are some of the cheapest and most attractive stocks to buy for your portfolio in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Stocks to Buy for $350 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fight back all the noise and buy up these three passive income stocks that can bring in thousands in annual…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Investing

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Create Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have made some RRSP investors rich.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Investing

2 Cheap ETFs for a Growth-Focused TFSA

| Joey Frenette

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSX:ESGA) and another Canadian ETF can help investors beat the TSX in 2022…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors looking for top value stocks may want to consider Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN).

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Double Your Money: 1 Health Care Stock Is an Absolute Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A health care stock should be in your buy list today if you want to double your money in 2022.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Investing

2 Value Stocks With Underrated Growth

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and Parkland Fuel (TSX:PKI) are intriguing long-term value plays that investors may wish to watch going into…

Read more »