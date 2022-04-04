Home » Investing » Retirees: Get Defensive With TD Stock Right Now

Retirees: Get Defensive With TD Stock Right Now

Here’s why retirees may want to consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock in this rather uncertain environment.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
edit Safe pig, protect money

Image source: Getty Images

Defensive investing is not necessarily just for retirees. However, those approaching or in retirement certainly may want to be more cautious with respect to where they invest. Permanent capital loss is something that should be avoided by all investors, especially as uncertainty picks up in the market.

For those looking for a solid mix of dividend income, growth, and stability, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is an excellent choice. Here’s why I think TD stock could provide the kind of defensive growth retirees ought to consider right now.

TD stock built on top of solid fundamentals

Most investors may already be aware of just how large TD Bank is, relative to its peers. This is Canada’s second-largest bank — a testament to TD’s growth in its core domestic market. However, TD is also on the verge of becoming the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. as well, thanks to a recent acquisition. This is something many investors may not be aware of.

TD’s size has allowed this lender to provide returns on shareholder equity its peers may envy. Right now, TD shareholders get a 16% return on their equity. Additionally, TD has grown its earnings per share by approximately 8% over the past decade. Those are some strong fundamentals for a major bank.

These fundamentals have allowed TD to provide a rather impressive (and growing) dividend yield of 3.6% at the time of writing. I expect continued dividend growth to provide excellent passive income to those looking for such an option for their retirement spending.

TD shows strong dividend growth

Sticking on this topic of dividend growth, TD stock really is a winner. The company’s current dividend yield may fall short of where other top Canadian stocks like. However, unlike many of its peers, TD has seen impressive dividend growth over time.

TD Bank has increased its dividend five times over the past five years. On average, these dividend hikes come in at around 8.4%. Accordingly, every nine years or so, TD’s dividend distribution doubles, assuming this growth rate approximates the long-term growth rate the company will continue to hike its dividend at.

It should be noted that future dividend growth will depend on the company’s payout ratio and earnings growth. That said, the company’s payout ratio is currently reasonable, suggesting there is more room to run over the long term.

Bottom line

TD stock is one I think all investors could consider at these levels. Sure, there are significant risks that ought to be priced into financials right now. However, those aiming for a defensive tilt may do well to hold TD over the long term. Historically, this has been the case. I think this will continue to be the case for some time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Big Bank That Might Have a Mega-Merger Soon

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s oldest bank and dividend pioneer has raised the funds it needs to make a mega-merger happen soon.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

The U.S. Yield Curve Is Inverting – Doomsday for Banks?

| Andrew Button

Inverted yield curves are thought to be bad for banks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD). Are they?

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

BMO (TSX:BMO): Why Is It Selling US$2.1 Billion of its Shares?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

BMO will use its excess capital to fund a strategic acquisition but it needs to sell a significant amount of…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Big Headwind Investors in Bank Stocks Should Price In

| Chris MacDonald

Are bank stocks such as Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) buys right now, or should investors heed this key potential…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

7 Rate Hikes by Year End? Borrowers Beware

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If the Bank of Canada decides to be more aggressive to tame inflation, seven rate hikes by year end are…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Worried About Interest Rate Hikes? Here Are 2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) are two top bank socks to consider.

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

BMO (TSX:BMO) Is Selling a Huge Number of Shares: Why?

| Adam Othman

While cash on hand is usually the best financial tool for acquisition, it’s not smart to spread yourself too thin.…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

1 Soaring Financial Stock I’d Buy on the Way up!

| Joey Frenette

In this piece, we'll look at one intriguing stock that has solid price action behind it but is also looking…

Read more »