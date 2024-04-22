Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Ways Canadian Investors Can Save Thousands in 2024

3 Ways Canadian Investors Can Save Thousands in 2024

If you’ve done the budgeting and are still coming out with less money than you’d like, consider these three ways of saving more money in 2024.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet

Image source: Getty Images

I know. Canadian investors reading this article are probably looking at this and shaking their head. They’ve already cut back on their budget. In fact, they’ve made an entirely new budget! They don’t go out for dinner as much, cut back on spending on frivolous items. They aren’t even travelling anywhere cool this year.

Well, you still have ways of saving more. In fact, you could save thousands in 2024. So let’s get into the top three ways to do this, and how to turn those savings into cash.

High interest

Now you might have made a new budget, but have you organized your debt payments in that budget? Credit card debts are at an all-time high across the country, and even across the world. So it doesn’t exactly look as though many Canadians are really saving more. They’re simply putting debt off into the future.

And that means using credit cards and other high-interest loans. To be clear, a high interest loan can be anything above 7% interest. And with credit cards that’s usually closer to 19%! That means you’re going to have to make your future self pay off those debts, and eventually the payment date will come calling.

In fact, that time is now. Which is why the best way to save thousands is to tackle those high interest debts from highest to lowest. Use any and all cash that you have after paying your bills and other essentials to take on these debts. You should be shocked at how quickly you pay them down, to be honest! And once done, you can start on the next step.

Automate payments

I mean everything. Because if there is one thing you don’t want to owe money on, it’s your bills. These can also increase your interest from overdue payments. Yet instead of remembering to pay them, you can simply make them automatic. This can be done through the company itself, or even just your financial institution.

This should also be done for your savings once you’ve paid down your bills. Part of your budget each month should be allocated to a certain percentage, perhaps between 5% and 10%, towards your savings. That would include first an emergency fund, and then your retirement and other long-term goals.

By make it automatic, you then never have to worry about saving again! And instead see your future value grow higher and higher.

Live below your means

If you get a raise or a new job, that can be tempting to start spending more money. Instead, consider that extra cash as a monthly windfall. One that can be used towards all these items, including your investments.

If you don’t have a raise or more income, consider ways that you could live below your means. But be realistic. There is certainly going to be items that take up a lot of your budget that shouldn’t, so dive in and see what can be moved around.

Start investing

Now that you’re saving potentially thousands in income, you can start investing. In this case, I would go simple first and get right to the top. That would be by investing in the largest stock on the TSX by market cap, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

RY stock is now back near 52-week highs, with provisions for loan losses allowing it to expand. This was well supported by its wealth and commercial management arm, which expanded from its purchase of HSBC Canada. And with a dividend of 4.14%, it’s certainly a stock that investors can consider for long-term growth and income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income Investors: TD Bank or Enbridge?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Which dividend stock is best – the Big Six Bank or the energy giant? Both stocks have reliable, growing dividends.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to buy today? Here are my three top picks!

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term stocks for all types of investors. Here are two options to buy in…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down about 10% in the past year and now offers a dividend yield above 7.5%.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 65 in 2024

| Andrew Button

CPP doesn't pay much but you can supplement it with dividends from stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Want to Get Richer? Here Are the 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors should have these three winning stocks near the top of their watch lists today.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

| Andrew Button

You can build a passive-income portfolio with stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $2,000? 2 Stocks for April 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you can consider investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Spin Master in April 2024.

Read more »