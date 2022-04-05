Passive-Income Investing: 3 Housing Stocks That Yield up to 8.3%

Passive-income investors may want to target housing stocks like Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSX:BRE) that offer big yields.

In October 2021, I’d looked at some of the top passive-income stocks for Canadian retirees. Canadians on the hunt for passive income in early April should look to target housing stocks that can help to bolster your portfolio. Let’s jump in.

This discounted housing stock offers nice income right now

Atrium Mortgage (TSX:AI) is a Toronto-based company that provides financing solutions to real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Shares of this housing stock have climbed 1% in 2022 as of close on April 4. The stock is up 7.3% from the prior year.

The company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on February 15, 2022. It reported a total mortgage portfolio of $767 million — up 2.9% from December 31, 2020. Meanwhile, Atrium delivered record net income of $41.8 million, or $0.98, on a basic and diluted earnings-per-share basis — up 6.7% and 5.4%, respectively, from the previous year. Atrium has benefited from a red-hot Canadian housing market over the past year.

This housing stock currently possesses an attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14. Passive-income investors can rely on its monthly distribution of $0.075 per share. That represents a tasty 6.3% yield.

Here’s a monster real estate stock that is perfect for passive-income investing

Bridgemarq Real Estate (TSX:BRE) is another Toronto-based company. This organization provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS across Canada. Its shares have dropped marginally in the year-to-date period. This housing stock is down 2.6% from the same time in 2021.

Investors got to see Bridgemarq’s final batch of 2021 results on March 8. The company reported total revenues of $50.2 million for the full year — up from $40.3 million in 2020. Management reiterated that this occurred on the back of the strongest Canadian housing market in recorded history. Moreover, net earnings were reported at $4.8 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.08 per share, in the previous year. Meanwhile, Bridgemarq’s network of realtors rose to 20,159 over 19,046 in 2020.

Shares of this housing stock are trading in solid value territory compared to its industry peers. Passive-income investors should be happy with its monthly dividend of $0.113 per share, representing a monster 8.3% yield.

One more housing stock to bolster your passive-income portfolio

BTB REIT (TSX:BTB.UN) is the third and final housing stock I’d suggest for passive- income investors in early April. This real estate investment trust owns, manages, and invests in industrial and suburban offices in major Canadian cities. Shares of this REIT have increased 4.9% in the year-to-date period. The stock has moved up marginally compared to the same time in 2021.

The REIT reached $1 billion in total assets by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, net operating income (NOI) climbed 15% year over year to $14.8 million. This REIT last had a very favourable P/E ratio of 7.3. Passive-income investors should be happy with its monthly dividend of $0.025 per share. That represents a very strong 7% yield.