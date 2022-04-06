Home » Investing » 3 Oil and Gas Stocks That Could Skyrocket Again

3 Oil and Gas Stocks That Could Skyrocket Again

Despite measures taken by countries around the globe to curb supply uncertainty, oil prices and, consequently, stocks can still go up to new heights.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has been a great year for oil prices so far. WTI prices have been going up since the beginning of the year, and even though the current prices are far from the year’s peak, the chances of it staying above US$90 per barrel are quite high.

And even though the supply constraints are expected to ease, the uncertainty associated with Russian oil and OPEC+ stance and output might trigger another uptick in oil prices.

This could result in some oil and gas stocks going through another major bullish phase.

An energy company focused on South America

Even though Canada has some of the richest oil reserves in the world, there are some Canadian companies that focus on other regions. An example is Frontera Energy (TSX:FEC), with its South American focus, primarily on three countries: Ecuador, Colombia, and Guyana. While the company also produces gas, oil is its dominant offering, mainly heavy oil.

The company has exploration assets and production facilities, as well as midstream assets, like oil pipelines to transport the produced oil to export hubs in these countries.

And despite its regional “dissonance” with Canadian oil and gas companies, the stock is riding the growth wave, which pushed its value up 590% in the last 15 months. Yet it’s still brutally undervalued, which might indicate another major bullish phase.

An oil and NGL company

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE)(NYSE:BTE) is a domestic energy company. It’s based in Calgary, and its development focus is Western Canada and Eagle Ford in the United States. Even though it markets itself as an NGL company, the bulk of Baytex’s production is made up of light and heavy crude. U.S. production makes up about one-third of the production output.

Baytex stock was one of the hardest-hit oil stocks after the 2015 fall. By mid-2014, the stock was trading at just under $50, and since 2016 (after the fall), the price has been under $10.

The fall and consequential undervaluation of the company (relative to its history) allowed it to offer amazing post-pandemic growth to its investors, which, so far, has triggered a 1,750% growth. And since it’s still trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of just 1.97, the stock may keep soaring up again.

An extraction company

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another Canadian energy company that saw a brutal decline after the 2014 energy peak. Over the years, the stock fell well over 78% and then 83% during the pandemic. However, this heavy discount was partly responsible for the potent growth phase that followed the 2020 crash and sent the stock up 1,000%.

The crude oil and natural gas extraction companies are mainly active in three provinces: Alberta, Saskatchewan, and BC. And even though its valuation is not as attractive as the other two, it’s still discounted enough to endorse the notion of further capital appreciation. And the cherry on top is that the dividend is still available at a healthy 3.44% yield.

Foolish takeaway

The energy bull market may not run out of momentum anytime soon, and even if the growth that’s about to come is paltry compared to the growth the stocks have already exhibited post-pandemic, it might still be significantly more powerful compared to the more conventional growth stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring, and How Investors Could Play the Rally

| Vineet Kulkarni

Oil has jumped 60%, while natural gas prices are up a mind-numbing 142% in the last 12 months.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Growth Stocks That Are Super Cheap to Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 capital pot is enough to buy one to three growth stocks that could deliver far superior returns in…

Read more »

think thought consider
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, I expect the following three value stocks to deliver superior returns over…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Commodities Boom: 1 Top TSX Energy Stock to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) may be a top energy stock investors should consider in this current environment right now.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Energy Stocks

Why Canadian Stocks Are So Hot in 7 Charts

| Iain Butler

A special message from Motley Fool Canada's Chief Investment Advisor, Iain Butler.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on Energy, and You Should Too!

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite the recent fall in oil prices, the energy sector looks unstoppable!

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Big Oil Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2022

| Adam Othman

Oil has gone through the motions in the last couple of years, and currently, its star is on the rise.…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Why Canadian Natural Stock Popped 47% in Q1 — Its Biggest Gains in 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why CNQ stock just posted its best quarterly gains in 20 years.

Read more »