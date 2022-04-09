Home » Investing » 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

Investors looking for high-yielding TSX dividend stocks might want to look at these two stocks.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing has proven to be one of the best ways to protect your investment returns from market volatility. High-quality dividend stocks provide you with reliable cash distributions through thick and thin, keeping the money flowing until valuations can recover after markets stabilize.

The TSX boasts several “safe” dividend stocks that pay you at relatively low yields. However, the market also provides opportunities for investors who want to create passive-income streams with more substantial returns.

The rise in popularity of these safe dividend stocks has led to the rise in valuations for these income-generating assets. Higher prices compress the dividend yields these income-generating assets offer, making it more challenging for you to get higher returns relative to how much you are investing in them.

Fortunately, several TSX stocks still have high dividend yields that appear to be attractive. Today, I will discuss two such stocks that you could consider adding to your portfolio if you want to secure high-yielding income-generating assets in your self-directed portfolio.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a $118.02 billion market capitalization multi-national pipeline company headquartered in Calgary.

The company owns and operates an extensive pipeline network responsible for transporting a significant portion of the energy commodities used in North America. It holds a strong position in the industry, and rising oil prices have led to massively improved margins for the company.

Enbridge stock trades for $58.25 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.91% dividend yield at current levels. The dividend stock could be a viable investment for you to consider.

Superior Plus

Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) is a $2.01 billion market capitalization company that has become a dominant propane distributor in North America. The company has grown through the years by acquiring and consolidating smaller propane distribution businesses in Canada and the U.S.

It has strategically acquired over 20 businesses in the last five years and recently completed the takeover of a major propane company, Kamps Propane. The deal could provide immediate benefits to shareholders.

Superior Plus stock trades for $11.44 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 6.29% dividend yield at current levels. The company has taken on substantial debt to fund its growth strategy, which could be considered risky. However, the risk could pay off and deliver stellar returns through shareholder dividends and long-term capital gains.

Foolish takeaway

Dividend investing can be useful to keep the money flowing through distributions during short-term market volatility. You can use the dividend income to supplement your active income when you need to. Alternatively, you could reinvest the shareholder dividends to unlock the power of compounding and accelerate your long-term wealth growth.

Creating a good mix of safer dividend stocks and relatively higher-risk and high-yielding dividend stocks can help you increase the average returns you get through shareholder dividends in your portfolio.

Provided that you have the capital to spare, investing in Enbridge stock and Superior Plus at current levels could provide you with the boost to dividend income you seek.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Will Help You Generate a Passive-Income Stream

| Aditya Raghunath

The forward yields for Enbridge and TC Energy are over 5%, making these stocks attractive to investors looking to generate…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to buy promising dividend stocks like Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) in their TFSAs right now.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks to Avoid in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two prominent oil stocks could see their rallies end following news about steep losses due to hedging and the decision…

Read more »

gaming, tech
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Telecom Stocks That Are Top Value Picks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two telco stocks, an industry giant and a soon-to-be second-largest, are top value picks today.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 REITs to Boost Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three REITs would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: This Top REIT Is Yielding 6%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties is a defensive REIT that provides generous passive income for those investors looking for a sizeable and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Will Shower You in Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're a passive income seeker looking for stocks that will shower you in dividends, here are three of the…

Read more »

Choose a path
Dividend Stocks

Oil vs. Gold Stocks: Which Should You Buy Now?

| Adam Othman

Oil has been through a lot these last two years and remains strong while gold is on the rise, but…

Read more »