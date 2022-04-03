Home » Investing » 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Even if you buy a company purely for its dividend, you have to consider its capital-preservation potential if you plan on holding the position long term.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
edit Balloon shaped as a heart

Image source: Getty Images.

When you plan on holding a dividend stock long term in your TFSA or RRSP, it’s imperative that you think beyond the payouts. And even though the capital-appreciation potential of such dividend stocks is not a considerable variable for you, capital preservation should be. This might encourage you to stick to safe and potentially evergreen blue-chip businesses.

One of the largest Canadian banks

Toronto-Dominion (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is massive, and it’s not just about its market capitalization of $184 billion, making it one of the heaviest securities on the TSX. The bank has an enormous retail presence in both Canada and the U.S., and it’s also making great strides when it comes to digital banking. Its stability also comes from the conservative Canadian banking sector.

As the second-largest Canadian bank, TD has a strong competitive edge, which is augmented by its diverse revenue spread. And even though it’s a great dividend stock that’s currently offering a solid 3.5% yield, its capital-appreciation potential has seen a massive boost in the last couple of years.

And even though it’s paltry compared to actual growth stocks, its ability to grow your invested capital is far beyond simply helping your capital stave off inflation.

The telecom giant of Canada

As the largest telecom company in Canada (by market cap), BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) can be considered a good long-term holding, even if you just take its generous 5.4% yield into account. And though its capital-appreciation potential has a lot of room for improvement, it has enormous capital-preservation potential.

It’s also an aristocrat, so even if it doesn’t offer any capital appreciation in the long term (which is highly unlikely), the income it produces for you will outpace inflation. And even there is slight growth, which the BCE stock is certainly capable of, holding it long term will not devalue your capital as a function of time and inflation.

The energy giant of Canada

As the premier North American pipeline company, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is responsible for moving a significant amount of oil and natural gas required by the region, primarily between Canada and the United States. Its extensive pipeline network gives it an evergreen advantage, and as long as there is enough oil demand, there would be healthy enough demand for Enbridge’s services.

Since it’s a pipeline company, it benefits from the delayed effect of the impact of oil prices going down compared to energy companies engaged in exploration.

And while this stability plays well with the capital-preservation aspect of Enbridge as a holding, it also reflects the minimal capital-appreciation potential of the company. However, Enbridge’s generous dividends and stellar records make it a viable long-term dividend holding.

Foolish takeaway

Many dividend stocks might fit the bill as long-term holdings, but relatively few can be considered “forever” holdings that you never have to sell. The three companies above are leaders in their respective sectors and industries and offer a reasonable capital-appreciation/preservation potential along with dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Stocks to Buy for $350 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fight back all the noise and buy up these three passive income stocks that can bring in thousands in annual…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors looking for top value stocks may want to consider Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN).

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

How to Prepare for a Secure Retirement

| Kay Ng

To prepare for a secure retirement, build multiple income streams that cover your expenses. Dividend stocks can be a great…

Read more »

Hands shaking over a business deal
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy Following its Acquisition Approval?

| Chris MacDonald

Should investors consider Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) following its recently approved acquisition?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Value Seekers: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

Finding value stocks in an arguably overbought market is challenging but not impossible, and here are two stocks you could…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Own Now

| Andrew Walker

Defensive dividend stocks deserve to be on your RRSP radar in the current environment. Here's why.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

1 Super Safe, Incredibly Low Risk Stock That Still Delivers

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a Motley Fool investor seeking stability after all this craziness, then this one ETF is the perfect option…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Add Some Yield to Your Portfolio With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) are two top dividend stocks to consider right now.

Read more »