Home » Investing » Ready or Not: Rate Hikes Are Coming. Here’s How to Play Them

Ready or Not: Rate Hikes Are Coming. Here’s How to Play Them

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) stock looks dirt cheap amid rate hikes after falling into correction on the back of a weak quarterly report.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

Interest rate hikes are bad news for stocks, especially those that are growth-focused with no profits and a high price-to-revenue multiple. Indeed, the tech selloff continued again on Monday’s session of trade, which was likely heavily induced by yet another uptick in U.S. rates.

Amid increased hawkish sentiment from the Fed and Bank of Canada, it seems as though rates are bound to creep closer to that 3% mark. With inflation running hot in Canada and the U.S. (it’s slightly hotter south of the border at almost 8%), central banks are ready to fight higher prices with higher rates, even if it means sparking some sort of 1970s-style recession. Yes, a soft landing would be desirable, but central banks don’t have much choice at this juncture if they’re to put that dreaded inflation genie back in the bottle for good.

Rate hikes are coming on both sides of the border: Is your TFSA prepared?

With investors fearing rapid-fire rate hikes up ahead, with a 50-bps hike likely in the next Fed meeting, I think that some are forgetting that normalized rates could lie far lower than where they are today. If, in fact, inflation does peak at around 8% in the U.S., perhaps the Fed doesn’t need to put its foot on the pedal nearly as hard.

In any case, geopolitical tensions and continued supply-chain disruptions from COVID-19 are not helping the cause. Regardless, I think the ceiling in rates could be had at around 3% and a plunge towards 2.5% or even 2% could be in the cards if the current slate of issues come to some resolution this year.

Two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it seems like nobody is expecting a peaceful resolution anytime soon. In any case, the Fed seems to be no friend of investors, as stocks begin sinking again, with tech leading the downward charge yet again.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at one Canadian stock that I think can finish the year in the green, even if broader markets end deep in the red. Think about companies with great balance sheets, low multiples, with the ability to stomach what could be rapid-fire rate hikes over the next 18 months.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is the sixth-largest bank in the country with a brand-new CEO, Laurent Ferreira. Shares have been surprisingly resilient over the past few years, thanks in part to the excellent management team. As the bank looks to increase its presence in other provinces, while putting its disruptor hat on with the elimination of stock trading commissions, I think it would be a mistake to count the banking underdog out. Over the next 10 years, I believe National Bank can grow to become a mainstay in the Canadian banking scene.

After falling into a correction after its underwhelming quarterly report, the stock goes for just 10 times trailing earnings, making NA stock one of the cheapest names in the Big Six. With a 3.7% dividend yield and a disruptive mindset, I think National Bank is one of the oversold names and ready to steadily push higher as rates rise.

Higher rates are good news for the banks, but with concerns surrounding slowing economic growth and a potential recession in 2023, the banking rally has run out of steam in a big way. I think the whole situation is overblown and would look to give National Bank, the cheapest of the batch, a second look to outdo the TSX in what’s shaping up to be a challenging year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Community homes
Investing

2 Top Canadian Real Estate Stocks

| Andrew Walker

Investors looking to get real estate exposure have some interesting Canadian stocks to consider.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Stocks for Beginners

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock: 5 Must-Know Facts!

| Kay Ng

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a good business to own in a long-term portfolio. The growth stock is fairly valued now.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock has slipped to start 2022, as the promise of interest rate hikes has rattled the financial…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Investors: 2 Top Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Dividend investors focused on passive income are searching for stocks that will deliver generous payout increases in the the next…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

With or Without a Surtax: 2 Big Bank Stocks to Own in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite the new tax measure, or surtax, on profitable financial institutions, two big bank stocks remain ideal anchors for TFSA…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

3 Sports Betting Stocks to “Bucket a Fortune”

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sports betting has arrived in Ontario, with major partnerships announced. But which is the best sports betting stock to consider?

Read more »

Growth from coins
Investing

2 Non-Tech Growth Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

Post-pandemic expansion and a large acquisition are driving growth at these Canadian companies.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

The 2 Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two beaten-down tech stocks could be well positioned right now for value-seeking investors.

Read more »