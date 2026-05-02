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3 Canadian Growth Stocks Worth Adding to a TFSA This Year

Three Canadian growth stocks are valuable additions to the TFSA for investors prioritizing capital gains over dividend income in 2026.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Growth‑focused TFSA investors can prioritize price appreciation over dividends—TSX30 stocks averaged ~431% three‑year returns, and Celestica, Cameco, and Firan are standout capital compounders to consider.
  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) is the top TSX30 performer and an AI/data‑center hardware leader with massive three‑year gains (~+1,599%) and a bullish 2026 revenue outlook, while Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a pure‑play nuclear fuel leader with 2025 net earnings +243% and strong one‑year price performance.
  • Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) is the small‑cap high‑flyer—an aerospace/PCB specialist with ~+544% three‑year returns and ~+80% YTD—making these three a diversified TFSA growth trio for tax‑free upside.
10 stocks we like better than Cameco

Some Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors prioritize capital appreciation over recurring income streams. Instead of dividend stocks, they invest in growth stocks to supercharge their TFSAs. They believe a substantial price surge outweighs the payouts.

The TSX30, an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing TSX stocks, can serve as a guide for growth-focused TFSA investors. For 2025, the average three-year price appreciation of the stocks on the List was 431%. Celestica (TSX:CLS) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) have sustained their momentum. Consider adding both winning stocks to your TFSA this year, along with high-flyer Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG).

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Top growth stock

Celestica ranked second in 2024, then rose to the top in 2025, delivering a massive return of +1,599% over three years. The $46.5 billion technology leader produces hardware for hyperscalers. Its core business areas include data center infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and hybrid cloud. The company also operates in high-growth markets.

Two operating segments, Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), contribute to revenues. Celestica delivered strong financial performance in 2025, notably a 28% and 53% year-over-year increase in revenue and adjusted net earnings to $12.4 billion and $703.2 million, respectively. The revenue forecast for 2026 is $17 billion.

“We believe the revenue growth trajectory that we anticipate in 2026 will be sustained into 2027,” said Rob Mionis, president and CEO of Celestica. CLS currently trades at $401.74 per share. Market analysts’ 12-month high price target is $460. They recommend a buy rating.

Pure-play nuclear giant

Cameco provides nuclear fuel and nuclear power products, services, and technologies across the fuel cycle. The $75.3 billion Saskatoon-based company and Brookfield Renewable Partners have 49% and 51% ownership stakes in Westinghouse Electric Company, a major nuclear energy company.

Cameco sells itself as a pure-play investment in the growing demand for nuclear energy. The focus is on electrification and decarbonization, as well as addressing the tech sector’s demands. Its ultimate objective is to provide carbon-free and secure baseload power.

In 2025, net earnings climbed 243% year over year to $590 million. Cameco also paid off its US$200 million term loan in the United States during the year. The modest 0.14% dividend is a bonus. Management said the company has advanced its dividend growth plan. At $172.88 per share, CCO’s trailing one-year price return is +212%.  

Potential TSX30 winner

Firan, a $522.3 million global aerospace and defence supplier, manufactures high-technology printed circuit boards (PCBs). This small-cap stock continues to crush the market. At $20.75 per share, the year-to-date gain is 79.7%. Given its +544.4% total three-year return, FTG is a potential TSX30 winner in 2026.

Sophisticated printed circuits account for more than 70% of Firan’s revenues, while 75% of total sales come from the U.S. market. In 2025, total adjusted net earnings increased 31% year over year to $13.5 million. Management’s primary goal is to become the dominant player in North America’s PCB industry.  

This small-cap stock continues to crush the market. At $20.75 per share, the year-to-date gain is 79.7%. Given its +544.4% total three-year return, FTG is a potential TSX30 winner in 2026.

Tax-free fortune

The market-beating returns of Celestica, Cameco, and Firan will make you trade dividends for strong performance in a TFSA. The reward would be a tax-free fortune.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Cameco, and Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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