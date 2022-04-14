Home » Investing » 1 Bitcoin ETF You Can Put in Your TFSA

1 Bitcoin ETF You Can Put in Your TFSA

Bitcoin ETFs tend to faithfully track the value of the underlying volatile asset and come with the added advantage of registered account eligibility.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

Bitcoin has experienced two different growth phases since 2020, though the two are completely disassociated with each other on scale. The first growth phase pushed the value of the leading crypto up 10 times, and the next growth phase merely doubled it. It couldn’t maintain either peak for too long and is trading at a sizeable discount from its last peak.

Another 10 times growth spurt, in both short and long-term, is currently too distant a prospect. However, if you are looking for more realistic growth, somewhere in the order of 70% to 100% within 2022, Bitcoin could be a smart option. That’s the level it can achieve just by re-reaching its former peak or slightly going beyond.  

The problem with that is since Bitcoin cannot be kept in your TFSA and you might need to sell it (to cash in the gains) within the year, the short-term capital gains tax alone shaves off a significant portion of the profits.

The solution: a Bitcoin ETF

A Bitcoin ETF like CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCX.U), which is hedged in U.S. dollars (you can also get a CAD version), can be a perfect solution. As a purely bitcoin-focused ETF, it offers you direct exposure to Bitcoin. It’s a relatively new ETF, and only started trading on the TSX in March 2021. So far, it has been quite faithful in following Bitcoin’s appreciation.

In the last 12 months, Bitcoin rose slightly over 122% between the lowest and highest point. The ETF rose 125% over the same period. This slight magnification might simply be a result of the currency difference (USD/CAD), which means sometimes it might underperform the underlying asset, but only by a very small margin.

Also, it’s partially balanced out by the MER of 0.4%.

The TFSA advantage

Investing in a relatively unfamiliar asset class, especially one as volatile as Bitcoin, might not be every investor’s cup of tea. However, ETFs are an investment medium most investors understand and are comfortable with. And since it’s trading at $8.14 share, you can get several full units for the dollar amount that would have only gotten you a few fractions of a full Bitcoin.

But the real advantage of choosing the ETF over the crypto is the fact that it can be placed in your TFSA. This way, you can take advantage of its short-term growth potential, and if it’s expected to grow by 100% within 2022, you will be able to double part of your TFSA capital (what’s invested in this ETF) in under a year and can use it for other investments.

Foolish takeaway

The risk rating for this ETF is high, which is reasonable considering the underlying asset class. But like most other risky investments, the reward potential is proportionally high. And even though holding it long-term is highly likely to be profitable even if you buy at the current price, you may consider buying the dip, which might not be too far away, considering recent fluctuations in the Bitcoin price.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Ripple vs Bitcoin – Which Is the Better Buy?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a popular investment, but could one of its smaller cousins be better?

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Crypto Investors?

| Chris MacDonald

Just what exactly is the Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) merge, and what does it mean for investors looking at this mega cap…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: 3 Ways it Could End

| Andrew Button

The XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit could end with any one of three possible outcomes.

Read more »

dividend stocks let you earn passive income
Cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin: Is Either Any Good?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The upside potentials of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022 are appealing, although both altcoins remain speculative assets.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

2 Reasons Why XRP Could Be the Future of Crypto

| Chris MacDonald

Here are a couple reasons why many investors remain bullish on top cryptocurrency XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) right now, despite an ongoing…

Read more »

Choose a path
Cryptocurrency

Should You Ignore the Lawsuit or Be Wary of XRP Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Is XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) worth a buy, despite the legal drama that continues to play out with its parent company, or…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

1 Little-Known Crypto That Could Be Bigger Than Bitcoin

| Adam Othman

This lesser-known crypto might become bigger than the world’s first cryptocurrency and take the mantle of the top crypto in…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Forget XRP (Ripple) and Buy This Top Cryptocurrency Instead

| Aditya Raghunath

While XRP remains popular among investors, here's why you need to consider Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) as a long-term bet right now.

Read more »