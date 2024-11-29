Member Login
3 CRA Red Flags for TFSA Investors

The TFSA is meant for slow and steady growth. So, if you’re seeking out octane gains, the CRA is going to come calling.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Caution, careful

Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) are a fantastic tool for Canadians to grow their wealth tax-free. However, certain activities can raise red flags with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Understanding these issues and how to avoid them is a smarter choice that can help keep your account safe and growing. So, let’s look at how.

1. A business in a TFSA

Running a business in your TFSA sounds harmless on the surface. Yet the CRA has strict rules. If you’re day trading, flipping stocks frequently, or generally behaving like a professional trader, the CRA might determine you’re running a business within your TFSA.

This can lead to your earnings being taxed as business income instead of enjoying the tax-free benefits you’re entitled to. The CRA looks for patterns, like frequent transactions, short holding periods, or leveraging insider knowledge to generate gains. If this sounds like your approach, it might be time to slow down and re-evaluate. TFSAs were designed for steady growth, not high-octane trading.

2. High leverage

High-leverage investments are another tricky area. Using borrowed money to amplify your TFSA investments may seem like a quick way to increase returns. Yet, it can also lead to hefty losses and unwanted CRA scrutiny. Leveraged investing often falls under business activity in the eyes of the CRA, especially if the investments are complex or speculative.

Even worse, if your leveraged investments go south, you could lose both your initial investment and any borrowed funds. A safer alternative is to build your portfolio with investments that grow steadily without the need for leverage.

3. More than one

Now, let’s talk about multiple TFSAs. While it’s perfectly legal to have TFSAs at different financial institutions, it can complicate things. Each account must collectively stay within your annual contribution limit. It’s easier said than done when you’re managing accounts in multiple places.

If you accidentally over-contribute, the CRA charges a 1% penalty per month on the excess amount. It’s easy to lose track of contributions when you’re moving money around or withdrawing and re-contributing. To avoid this, use tools like the CRA’s My Account to monitor your total contributions and ensure you’re staying within limits.

Avoid it all

So, what’s the best way to make the most of your TFSA without worrying about these red flags? Long-term investing in high-quality exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF (TSX:XQLT) is an excellent option. It focuses on companies with strong fundamentals. Think high return on equity, steady earnings growth, and low financial leverage. This makes it a perfect fit for investors seeking stability and growth. Instead of jumping in and out of trades, XQLT allows you to ride the market’s growth over time while avoiding the CRA’s watchful eye.

As of writing, the ETF has delivered a remarkable year-to-date return of 31.61% and a one-year return of 33.03%. Its average annual return since its inception in 2019 is an impressive 16.21%. These numbers speak to the power of focusing on quality companies—those with healthy financials and a track record of delivering consistent results.

What’s even more appealing about XQLT is its focus on simplicity and performance. It invests in U.S. companies that are fundamentally sound and unlikely to experience dramatic swings. This aligns perfectly with the TFSA’s purpose of slow, steady, and tax-free growth.

Bottom line

TFSAs are a golden opportunity to grow your money tax-free, but they’re not meant for speculative trading or overly complicated strategies. Avoid CRA scrutiny by keeping it simple: one account, no leverage, and a focus on long-term growth. Investing in a high-quality ETF like XQLT keeps you in the clear while delivering the kind of consistent, reliable returns that help you achieve your financial goals. With patience and the right approach, your TFSA can work wonders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in iShares Msci Usa Quality Factor Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

