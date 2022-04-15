Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Are You a Stock Market Novice? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy Today

Are You a Stock Market Novice? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy Today

Are you a new investor struggling to create your portfolio? Here are three stocks you should buy today!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

So, you’ve decided to start investing on your own. Congrats! That’s a very big step that you’ve just taken towards becoming financially independent. Which stocks should you hold in your portfolio? As a new investor, I believe you should focus on companies that have businesses that are very easy to follow. This will allow you to spend less time figuring out what a certain company is doing on a day-to-day basis and more time looking for new stocks to add to your portfolio.

In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that you should buy today if you’re a stock market novice.

Buy one of the railway companies

Buying one of the Canadian railway companies would be a great place to start. In Canada, the railway industry is dominated by a large duopoly. Both companies operate rail networks which span from coast to coast. If I had to choose, I would suggest an investment in Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI). Both of the Canadian railway companies are appealing to me. However, Canadian National’s long history of increasing its dividend gives it the edge, in my opinion.

Listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Canadian National has increased its dividend in each of the past 25 years. Over the past five years, Canadian National’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12.2%. This means that an investor’s source of passive income, coming from this stock, would have grown faster than the inflation rate by a wide margin over that period. A steady performer, Canadian National stock has gained 59% over the past five years before accounting for dividends.

This financial company would be a great hold

The Canadian financial sector contains many excellent stocks for beginners. In this article, I’ll mention Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM). It operates a portfolio with about $690 billion of assets under management. That makes Brookfield one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world. Focusing on real assets, Brookfield has exposure to the infrastructure, real estate, renewable utility, and private equity industries.

Another excellent dividend stock, Brookfield has increased its dividend in each of the past nine years. Although this year hasn’t been the greatest for Brookfield stock, historically, this stock has beaten the market by a very wide margin. Over the past five years, Brookfield stock has gained 113% even before dividends are included.

Look into utility companies

Finally, novice investors should consider buying shares of a utility company. These companies don’t tend to see massive business downturns during recessions. As such, investors may be able to use these stocks as a way to provide stability to their portfolios during periods of market uncertainty. One company worth mentioning is Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN). It provides renewable electricity and regulated utilities to customers across North America.

Algonquin has increased its dividend in each of the past 10 years, making it another excellent stock in that regard. This company also offers a forward dividend yield of 4.37%, which could make it even more appealing to investors. Over the past five years, Algonquin stock has gained 52.6%, greatly outpacing the broader market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Canadian National Railway.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip TSX Stocks for Beginners to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Consider these three Canadian bigwigs for the long term.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Stocks for Beginners

Don’t Own a Home Yet? Invest in Housing Through Cheap Canadian REITs Instead

| Kay Ng

Don't feel left out if you don't own a home. You can invest more strategically in discounted Canadian REITs instead…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks for Beginners in April 2022

| Robin Brown

Market downturns are a perfect time to start investing. Here are three stocks that are great fits for a beginner…

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

Got $400? 4 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With less than $400 today, Canadian investors can own this entire basket of four top TSX stocks.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock Price: Is $25 the Top in 2022?

| Daniel Da Costa

With travel recovering well now, can the price of Air Canada stock rally, or is $25 the cap at what…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

ETF Investing: Take What the Market Offers

| Jared Seguin

Are you looking to get started on ETF investing? Find out why this massive S&P 500 index ETF is a…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Start investing successfully and without stress with these dividend stocks, including BCE stock, that are ideal for beginner investors.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

ETFs Safer Than Stocks? Only If You Do THIS!

| Andrew Button

True index ETFs like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) are pretty safe, but some other ETFs are quite…

Read more »