Buy 5,144 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $300/Month in Passive Income

Creating a sustainable passive income stream is a dream for many investors. And monthly dividend stocks are one of the best ways to make that dream a reality. Unlike quarterly or annual dividends, monthly payouts provide a steady and reliable source of income. This consistency aligns perfectly with regular expenses, such as rent, groceries, or utility bills – thus making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking to complement their income without relying on unpredictable market movements. The peace of mind that comes from knowing you have regular cash flow is invaluable, especially in volatile economic times.

Or, create more income!

But there’s more to monthly dividends than just predictability. These are a gateway to compounding wealth. When dividends are paid monthly, investors can reinvest that passive income faster. This means you can buy more shares each month, increasing your ownership and boosting the next round of dividends you’ll receive. Over time, this compounding effect snowballs, creating a larger portfolio and significantly higher passive income. Compared to quarterly dividends, monthly payouts accelerate this growth, helping investors reach their financial goals sooner. It’s like planting seeds that grow into a flourishing garden much faster than expected.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) is a prime example of a monthly dividend stock that delivers consistent and attractive payouts. Currently trading at $12.32, DIR.UN offers an annual dividend of $0.70 per share, translating to a yield of approximately 5.7%. Beyond the dividend, however, DIR.UN has a strong track record of financial performance. This further bolsters its appeal.

In the most recent quarter, the REIT reported a 4% year-over-year increase in funds from operations (FFO) per unit, reaching $0.26. This metric is a critical indicator of a REIT’s profitability and ability to pay dividends, and DIR.UN has consistently shown its strength in this area. Furthermore, the trust achieved a 3.3% year-over-year increase in net operating income (NOI) for the quarter and a 5.1% increase year-to-date.

Balancing the books

Looking at the balance sheet, DIR.UN maintains a disciplined approach to debt and liquidity. While its total debt-to-equity ratio stands at 64.7%, which is moderate for a REIT, the trust continues to demonstrate its ability to manage its obligations effectively while pursuing growth initiatives. Its diversified portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. ensures a balanced exposure to different markets, thus reducing risk and increasing resilience to economic fluctuations.

The future outlook for Dream Industrial REIT is equally promising. The dividend stock is focused on expanding its portfolio through development projects and strategic partnerships. These initiatives aim to enhance its holdings and capture growth opportunities in the booming industrial real estate sector, driven by trends such as e-commerce and supply chain expansion.

Another factor that makes DIR.UN an attractive option is its market valuation. Trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.77, the REIT is currently undervalued compared to its historical averages and peers in the industrial REIT sector. This suggests there may be additional upside potential for capital gains alongside the reliable monthly dividends. For long-term investors, this combination of income and growth potential makes DIR.UN a compelling addition to a diversified portfolio.

Bottom line

So how much would it take to create that $300 a month, or $3,600 per year? Let’s take a look below.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT DIR.UN $12.32 5,144 $0.70 $3,600.80 monthly $63,374.08

Altogether, an investment of $63,374 would give you that $300 income. But that’s without returns! Overall, monthly dividend stocks like DIR.UN are a powerful tool for creating lasting passive income. They not only provide regular cash flow but also enable reinvestment opportunities that can compound wealth over time. DIR.UN’s attractive dividend yield, solid financial performance, and promising growth outlook make it a standout choice for anyone seeking to build a reliable income stream. While an upfront investment is required to achieve significant monthly income, the benefits of stability, growth, and peace of mind make it an investment worth considering.