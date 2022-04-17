Home » Investing » 2 Rapid Growers for Wealth Building Within a Decade

2 Rapid Growers for Wealth Building Within a Decade

Building significant wealth within a decade is quite challenging, unless you start with a substantial sum. Even then, you would need an extra push with the assets.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Wealth building within a decade is a relatively lofty goal, but it’s certainly achievable. The two core ingredients would be a decent amount of capital and the right assets to facilitate robust growth.

It’s important to note that there are other possible ways to build wealth within a decade as well. If you can invest a relatively small sum, say $10,000, you can turn it into a million with a stock that offers 1,000% capital appreciation. But those are rare to begin with, and this level of growth usually requires exceptional circumstances that don’t just occur randomly.

Therefore, the first approach, a heavy amount of investment capital (for example, $200,000) in powerful but consistent growth stocks, is far more predictable.

An alternative financial company

The Canadian financial sector is better known for its stability than growth. However, there are financial companies that offer powerful capital-appreciation potential, and the most potent example would perhaps be goeasy (TSX:GSY). The company has made its mark in the financial industry by offering personal loans to borrowers that don’t qualify for these loans from traditional banks.

This business model has been incredibly successful, considering the company’s financials and its organic growth, which the stock growth has followed quite faithfully so far.

If you had invested $100,000 in this stock, you would have grown your capital by over $2.13 million. So, even if we assume that if you buy now, the stock will perform half as well in the coming decade as it did in the past decade, you will still end up with about a million dollars.

Two benefits to buying now would be the compelling 42% discount and locking in the 2.89% yield, which is uncharacteristically high for this company.

A niche real estate stock

StorageVault Canada (TSXV:SVI), as the name suggests, focuses on a specific real estate niche: storage spaces. Over the years, it has dominated this niche in the country, primarily through acquisitions, and is currently operating through eight powerful brands and some subsidiaries. The company has organically grown its footprint and its NOI from its existing property portfolio.

This growth and competitive edge are reflected in the stock’s powerful performance as well. In the last 10 years, the stock has returned over 4,000% to its investors. So, even if we take half of it, the stock might still be capable of turning your $100,000 into about $2,000,000. It also pays dividends, but the yield is rarely high enough to be a deciding factor.

Foolish takeaway

If you start with $200,000, and the two growth stocks perform about half as well in the upcoming decade as they did in the last decade, you can turn it into $3 million, which we can reasonably classify as “wealth.” You can dilute the growth potential and the risk by dividing your capital into a larger pool of similarly powerful assets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

Massive Growth on the Horizon for 3 TSX Companies

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX-listed companies are excellent buying opportunities for growth investors chasing after superior returns.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Lock In a 6% Yield With 3 Generous Stocks

| Adam Othman

The importance of a high yield gets proportionally higher as the stock’s capital appreciation gets lower -- i.e., when you…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The TSX Index still offers some attractive dividend picks for investors focused on passive income.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

3 REITs to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

Even though real estate is considered one of the safest asset classes, REIT exposure comes with more volatility. However, some…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend-Paying Commodity Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two top commodity stocks pay dividends and are attractively priced for you to buy right now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Snag Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Volatility and high inflation should drive Canadians to snatch up cheap dividend stocks like Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B) in April.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs to Buy That Are Dividend Aristocrats

| Daniel Da Costa

It's a well-known fact that Canadian REITs are some of the top stocks to buy, but these Dividend Aristocrats are…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Build Wealth

| Kay Ng

These undervalued dividend stocks don't pay the highest yields, but they offer growth potential that can be very lucrative in…

Read more »