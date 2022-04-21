Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Quickly Inject Your Portfolio With Passive Income

3 Stocks to Quickly Inject Your Portfolio With Passive Income

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) stock could add considerable passive income to your portfolio.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking to add some passive income to your portfolio in 2022?

If so, now would be a good time to do it. Value stocks — including dividend stocks — are rising this year thanks to interest rate hikes that are making tech stocks less appealing. As a result, value stocks’ dividend yields are coming down. There are plenty of Canadian energy stocks, for example, that yielded over 7% last year that don’t even yield 6% today. The high yields are quickly dwindling.

In this article, I will explore three TSX stocks that could still add some much-needed passive income to your portfolio in 2022.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is a Canadian pipeline that serves key markets in Canada and the United States. It has 3.1 million barrels per day of pipeline capacity and operates natural gas storage facilities serving clients at rail terminals. It also has a smaller crude oil and natural gas marketing service.

Pembina Pipeline’s current dividend yield is 5%. This is much higher than the TSX average, which is about 2.48%. PPL’s payout ratio based on trailing 12-month earnings is above 100%. However, estimates of this year’s earnings put it at 89%, which is fairly sustainable and is not abnormal for a pipeline company.

Speaking of earnings: PPL’s most recent quarter was pretty strong, with $80 million in net income (up from a $1.29 billion loss) and $2.56 billion in revenue (up 52%). If PPL can keep up its recent growth, then its dividend will appear quite sustainable in the future.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is a Canadian bank stock that yields about 4%. It is one of Canada’s Big Six banks, and the one whose business activities are most concentrated in Canada. Only about 12% of CM’s earnings come from foreign markets (chiefly the U.S.); for other Canadian banks, the figure is as high as 33%.

This focus on Canada gives CM less growth potential than some of its peers, as the Canadian financial services industry is fairly saturated. On the plus side, Canadian banks are generally regarded as being safe, and there is always some potential for growth stemming from higher interest rates, which are beginning to materialize this year.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is another Canadian pipeline stock like PPL. It sports a 6% dividend yield at a 9% five-year CAGR dividend-growth rate. This is one high-yield stock that not only pays but raises its dividend.

The energy industry is in a very good place in 2022, with oil prices rising as supply falls. OPEC is rumoured to be out of spare capacity, and oil isn’t flowing freely in Eastern Europe due to the conflict in the region. North American energy companies only benefit from this phenomenon, as the supply rout sends market prices higher.

Enbridge doesn’t directly sell oil, but it does transport it and enjoys more demand for its services when prices are high. It also has a natural gas utility business and is steadily raising natural gas rates. So, this is one dividend stock that could really run in the year ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Investing

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Reliable Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Canadian retirees searching for reliable income-generating assets to create a passive-income stream can consider investing in these two dividend stocks.

Read more »

thinking
Investing

VCN vs. XIC: Which Index ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada’s two most popular ETFs for tracking the overall market go head to head.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three big-dividend stocks with high yields can help investors ride out rising prices and the period of uncertainty.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

2 REITs That Are Still Smart Buys

| Adam Othman

Even though we are more than a couple of years away from the 2020 crash, some REITs are still trading…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks deserve to be on your RRSP radar today.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing

Retirees: 3 Ways to Create a High Passive-Income Stream Using ETFs

| Tony Dong

These ETFs could set you up with a five-figure annual income.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Stock to Launch a Self-Directed TFSA Pension Fund

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA offers new investors both flexibility and the potential to generate tax-free income.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

The 2 Best Canadian Stocks for DIY Investors Right Now

| Robin Brown

There are many advantages to being a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor. Here's two top Canadian stocks that are perfect for long-term…

Read more »