Home » Investing » 3 Energy TSX Stocks That Could Explode Next Month

3 Energy TSX Stocks That Could Explode Next Month

Solid earnings growth could propel TSX energy stocks higher.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

While tech stocks are relentlessly sinking, Canadian energy names are rising almost one way. Rapidly increasing demand and plateauing supply have pushed oil and gas prices to record levels this year. Interestingly, the strength in energy commodities is not expected to wane in the near future, so TSX energy stocks could also follow.,

Canadian energy companies are set to report their first-quarter 2022 earnings in the next few weeks. While some of them report next week, many bigwigs plan to report early next month. Notably, another quarter of impressive growth could drive TSX energy stocks even higher next month.

Oil and gas prices reached record levels in Q1 2022, amid the Russia-Ukraine war. And they are still comfortably trading above US$100 a barrel today. Note that the current levels of energy commodities are still way higher than what producers anticipated. So, the earnings and free cash flow growth in the first quarter will likely be significantly high than their guidance.

Moreover, investors can expect an even more upbeat outlook from Canadian energy on their upcoming Q1 earnings call. In the last few quarters, repayment of debt and strengthening the balance sheet were some of the focus points. Now, with the substantial windfall gains, companies could achieve those targets faster. Thus, the focus can now shift to dividend hikes and boosting shareholder returns.

TSX energy stocks have more than doubled in the last 12 months. Despite such a steep gain, there is still significant growth potential, considering the earnings growth potential, balance sheet upgrades, and supporting macro environment.

TSX energy stock #1

Canada’s top natural gas stock Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is one name that I am very bullish on. It plans to release its Q1 numbers on May 11. The stock has returned 175% in the last 12 months, notably beating its peers. Higher production, superior cash flow growth, and margin expansion could boost its Q1 performance. In addition, it is already sitting on a large cash base, which helped it issue special dividends twice. Investors can expect another round of dividend increases soon, given the solid free cash flow growth.

Declining debt and expected higher dividends will likely lift investor sentiment next month. The stock could continue to trade strong amid the gas price strength and strong quarterly performance.

TSX energy stock #2

The country’s biggest energy company Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ), recently hit a $100 billion market cap on its stock price strength. It will report Q1 earnings on May 4. According to analysts’ estimates, it will report earnings of $2.43 per share for Q1 2022, marking a massive 135% increase year over year.

CNQ stock has gained 125% since last year and yields a decent 3.6% at the moment. As it has been the theme in the sector, CNQ has also been aggressively repaying debt and deleveraging its balance sheet. So, surplus cash can be used to distribute among shareholders.

TSX energy stock #3

Another attractive TSX energy bet is Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR). Since last year, natural gas has gained 170% and reached a 14-year high this week. Birchcliff expects substantial free cash flow growth this year, likely making it debt free by 2023. It pays a trivial $0.04 per share dividend at the moment. But we might see a significant dividend hike in the next few quarters.

A small-cap TSX energy stock BIR has soared 215% since last year. Solid financial growth and a potential to reach its net-debt target sooner could drive the stock even higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy vs. Enbridge: Which Oil Stock Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are two popular dividend-paying oil stocks. Which is better?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Hits a $100 Billion Market Cap: Should You Buy the Stock?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) has grown into an energy heavyweight. Is the stock still worth buying right now?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Top 3 Reasons Oil Could Stay Above $100 Throughout 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil prices have jumped beyond $100 and could stay there. Watch Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ).

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Why Crescent Point Energy Stock Keeps Soaring as Other Energy Falls

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) stock is one of the few energy companies remaining focused on long-term health.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Own in 2022

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks could see more gains when the Q1 results start to emerge.

Read more »

analyze data
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy Earnings Next Week: What to Watch for

| Puja Tayal

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is set for another year of strong earnings. Here's what to expect in the first-quarter earnings on…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Selling Enbridge Stock and Other Pipeline Companies

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pipeline companies like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock have not been impressive these last few years. That's why I'm selling and moving…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Energy Stocks

Is Fortis Stock Really the Best for Passive-Income Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is coming up on 50 years of dividend increases. But does that alone make it the best…

Read more »