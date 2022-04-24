Home » Investing » 3 Top Gold and Silver ETFs to Snatch Up This Spring

3 Top Gold and Silver ETFs to Snatch Up This Spring

Uncertainty has driven investors to gold. You can track its performance with the iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold ETF (TSX:XGD) and others.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)

Image source: Getty Images

North American markets shook off turbulence in late February and early March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This sparked chaos in the global energy sector. That said, many experts and analysts are still anticipating volatility, as central banks press forward with their rate-tightening policy. This uncertainty has sparked a run to safe havens like gold and silver. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have faltered in the face of these pressures. Today, I want to look at three gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETF) that offers solid exposure to this space in late April. Let’s jump in.

This gold-focused ETF offers broad exposure to the sector

The spot price of gold was trading just below the US$1,950/ounce at the time of this writing. Back in March, there were hopes that Russia and Ukraine may come to the table and broker a legitimate peace. Unfortunately, the war has only intensified in the weeks that have followed. A peace deal appears remote at this stage. Meanwhile, surging inflation and looming rate hikes are also driving investments into safe havens.

Canadian investors who are hungry for exposure to this space may want to consider iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold ETF (TSX:XGD). Shares of this ETF have climbed 26% in 2022 as of close on April 19. It was up 14% in the year-over-year period.

This ETF targets global securities of producers of gold and related products. Some of the top holdings in this account include familiar gold producers like Newmont, Barrick Gold, and Franco Nevada.

Investors on the hunt for silver stocks should look to this fund

Silver prices more than doubled from March 2020 into the summer of that same year. However, the lesser of the top precious metals failed to threaten its previous record highs. That said, it may still have a lot of room to run in this environment.

Investors who are looking to get in on silver may want to snatch up Horizons Silver ETF (TSX:HUZ). This fund seeks to correspond to the performance of the Solactive Silver Front Month MD Rolling Futures Index ER. Its shares have increased 8.6% so far in 2022. Investors will have to pay a relatively high MER of 0.78% to hold onto this silver-focused ETF.

One more top gold ETF to snatch up today

I’d checked in on the spot price of the yellow metal per ounce at the top of this piece. Some investors may want to avoid tracking the performance of gold equities. iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSX:CGL) offers Canadians the opportunity to track the core price of gold bullion. On its fund facts, the fund states that it targets the price of gold that is hedged to the Canadian dollar. It boasts its usefulness as a hedge against inflation.

This ETF has jumped 7.5% in the year-to-date period. It offers a standard MER of 0.55%. Investors who want to avoid the frills and simply track the price of gold bullion may want to consider holding this ETF in this uncertain market climate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 High-Yield Gold Stock That Could Shine in Summer

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) stock is a great gold mining stock for those seeking a hedge alongside a bountiful dividend…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Mining Stocks in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can turn to three top Canadian mining stocks to hedge against inflation and realize a higher return on investment…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Teck Resources Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Teck Resources on a roll. How high could this top mining stock go?

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Metal Stocks to Buy Instead of Gold

| Adam Othman

When it comes to metal stocks, gold is a good choice for when the market is down, but other metals…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Stock Undervalued?

| Tony Dong

Barrick Gold could be an excellent defensive play in case of a market correction.

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable market conditions and their growth initiatives, I expect these three mining stocks to outperform this year.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Miners to Hedge Your Portfolio With

| Adam Othman

Physical gold, while a strong hedge against market downturns and inflation, can be difficult to invest in and manage. Gold…

Read more »

Metals and Mining Stocks

Stellar Commodity Stocks to Diversify Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) and another commodity stock can help hedge your RRSP retirement fund, as inflation kicks it up a…

Read more »