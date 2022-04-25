Home » Investing » VEQT vs. XEQT vs. ZEQT: Which ETF Portfolio Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

VEQT vs. XEQT vs. ZEQT: Which ETF Portfolio Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

Vanguard, BlackRock, and BMO’s most popular 100% stock asset-allocation ETFs go head to head.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Welcome to a series where I break down and compare some of the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to Canadian investors!

Canadian investors favouring the most hands-off, passive approach to investing can invest in all-in-one “asset-allocation” ETFs from a variety of fund managers such as Vanguard, BlackRock, and BMO.

Today, we’ll be looking at the 100% stocks version, otherwise known as the “all-equity” ETF portfolio (ending with the suffix “EQT”), suitable for investors with a high risk tolerance.

Up for consideration are Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:VEQT), iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT), and BMO All-Equity ETF (TSX:ZEQT).

VEQT vs. XEQT vs. ZEQT: Fees

The fee charged by an ETF is expressed as the management expense ratio (MER). This is the percentage that is deducted from the ETF’s net asset value (NAV) over time, calculated on an annual basis. For example, an MER of 0.50% means that for every $10,000 invested, the ETF charges a fee of $50 annually.

VEQT has an MER of 0.24% compared to XEQT and ZEQT’s MER of 0.20%. The difference is minuscule (a difference of $4 on a $10,000 portfolio), but if we had to pick a winner, it would either be XEQT or ZEQT.

VEQT vs. XEQT vs. ZEQT: Size

The size of an ETF is very important. Funds with small assets under management (AUM) may have poor liquidity, low trading volume, high bid-ask spreads, and more risk of being delisted due to lack of interest.

VEQT currently has AUM of $2.24 billion, XEQT has AUM of $927 million, and ZEQT has AUM of just $7.02 million. Although all are expected to grow as investors take more interest, VEQT is the most popular ETF right now

VEQT vs. XEQT vs. ZEQT: Holdings

All three ETFs here are considered “funds of funds,” in that their underlying holdings are not stocks, but rather, other ETFs covering various geographies. This makes sense in that XEQT, VEQT, and EQT are intended to be all-in-one portfolios.

VEQT allocates approximately 43% to the U.S. stock market, 31% to the Canadian stock market, 19% to the developed international stock market, and 7% to the emerging international stock market.

XEQT allocates approximately 45% to the U.S. stock market, 25% to the Canadian stock market, 25% to the developed international stock market, and 5% to the emerging international stock market.

ZEQT allocates approximately 46% to the U.S. stock market, 26% to the Canadian stock market, 20% to the developed international stock market, and 8% to the emerging international stock market.

VEQT vs. XEQT vs. ZEQT: Historical performance

All three funds are quite new, so performance history is rather limited. Nonetheless, a backtest is useful for assessing tracking error and relative performance.

A cautionary statement before we dive in: past performance is no guarantee of future results, which can and will vary. The portfolio returns presented below are hypothetical and backtested. The returns do not reflect trading costs, transaction fees, or taxes.

Here are the trailing returns from 2020 to present. ZEQT was not included, as it has less than a year of performance history:

Here are the annual returns from 2020 to present:

All three ETFs have very similar performance. VEQT had slightly higher returns and volatility, which I attribute to the outperformance of Canadian stocks in 2021 and 2022, which it holds in higher proportions compared to XEQT. However, I do expect performance to be virtually identical in the long run.

The Foolish takeaway

If I had to choose one ETF to buy and hold, it would be XEQT. It has the lowest MER tied with ZEQT but much higher AUM in comparison. The holdings of all three ETFs are very similar and unlikely to cause major differences over time.

So, it really comes down to a coin flip here. Investors can hold either of these three ETFs for the long run and come out very happy. If you’re partial to Vanguard and like the philosophy of lowering fees, VEQT is a great pick. If you’re loyal to BMO, ZEQT is a good choice as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Bank Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stock for Decades of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one Big Six bank offers a super-high dividend for ultimate passive income but safety as well to create a…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

The Return of Volatility: Now What?

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to help offset a bumpy ride.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Rising Volatility: Strengthen Your Portfolio With These 3 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three companies are less susceptible to market volatility.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Before April Ends

| Jitendra Parashar

The recent dip in oil prices has led to a sharp correction in these two fundamentally strong energy stocks, making…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stock REITs to Buy for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three REITs offer substantial returns as a growth stock in expanding industries coupled with passive income while you wait…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

Growth Stocks on Sale: 3 Stocks to Hold for the Long Term

| Jed Lloren

Growth stocks continue to trade at cheap valuations. Here are three stocks you should consider holding for the long term!

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Is 6.7% Inflation Eating Your Retirement Income? Here’s What You Should Do 

| Puja Tayal

The 31-year-high inflation is eating Canadians' retirement income. Preserve your retirement portfolio and make it last longer.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top Stocks to Buy on a Dip and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today to buy for a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »