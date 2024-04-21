Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Winning Buy-and-Hold Forever Stocks in April 2024

TFSA Investors: 2 Winning Buy-and-Hold Forever Stocks in April 2024

Buy-and-hold stocks are easy enough to find if you limit yourself to dividends, but there are at least a few Canadian stocks you can hold virtually forever for their growth potential.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Choosing the right buy-and-hold forever stock for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is not just about the stock itself but about your investment goals and strategies. If your goal is dividend income, the lean should be towards dividend stock.

But if you seek growth, you have to look for stocks with the right performance history and a business model that will likely remain relevant for decades to come.

A waste management business

As a business, waste management has been around for centuries and is likely to remain relevant for centuries to come, though its form may change. It’s a core pillar of civilization, which makes companies like Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) compelling prospects from a business model perspective. But that’s not the full extent of its forte as a forever stock or, at least, a long-term holding.

Waste Connection is among North America’s largest publicly traded waste management companies and a large-cap stock with a market capitalization of about $58 billion. It also has an impressive footprint, covering 40 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces, and caters to nine million residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

While it’s a well-established Dividend Aristocrat with financially rock-solid dividends, its capital-appreciation potential is the primary reason to consider this stock. It has been a compelling growth stock since its inception and has risen 92% in the last five years alone. This is ample growth for a stock this size.

A convenience store chain

If growth is something you are looking for in your forever stock, Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is another option worth looking into.

The massive convenience store chain (under the Alimentation umbrella) has a presence in three continents and 29 countries and includes 16,700 stores. This massive footprint and a business model built around convenience stores are two strong reasons to buy Alimentation for long-term holding.

Like most retail businesses, convenience stores are vulnerable to e-commerce, but the fact that the chain has managed to sustain its profits and the stock barely dipped during the initial e-commerce boom inspires a lot of confidence in the investors regarding this stock. The growth pace is also impressive — 85% in the last five years.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Alimentation Couche-Tard made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The market has gone from bullish to bearish, so investment activity might be slightly restrained in April 2024. The two stocks are already experiencing their impact, though only moderately in the case of Waste Connections. However, if you buy this month and leverage the current bear market, you may enjoy a modest discount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock Is Down to its Pandemic Low of Below $22: How Low Can it Go?

| Puja Tayal

Telus stock is down 37% in two years and is trading near its pandemic low, making investors wonder how low…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Portfolio Payday: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

After adding these three TSX dividend stocks to your portfolio, you can expect to receive attractive monthly income for years…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in April 2024

| Andrew Button

REITs with modest amounts of debt, like Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN), can be good investments.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Some of the smartest buys investors can make with $500 today are stocks that have upside potential and pay you…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April for Safe Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX Dividend stocks offer more than 5% yield and are reliable bets to generate worry-free passive income.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you've only got $1,000 on hand, that's fine! Here is how to make a top-notch, passive-income portfolio that could…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

CPP Insights: The Average Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average CPP benefit at age 60 in average is low, but claiming early has many advantages with the right…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Why Did goeasy Stock Jump 6% This Week?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The spring budget came in from our federal government, and goeasy stock (TSX:GSY) investors were incredibly pleased by the results.

Read more »