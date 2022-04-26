Home » Investing » How Long Will the Crypto Winter Last?

How Long Will the Crypto Winter Last?

The crypto bear market could be short lived, and investors should have Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) on their radar.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
crypto blockchain

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no doubt that we’re in crypto winter again. Every few years, the cryptocurrency and digital assets sector enters a prolonged bear market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) drop by double digits, while some smaller assets are completely wiped out. In 2022, this is certainly what we’re seeing. 

Assuming the cryptocurrency sector will remain as cyclical as it has in the past, investors must wonder how long this winter will last. Here’s a look back at previous bear markets. 

Crypto winter

Bitcoin is the benchmark for the entire industry, since all other crypto assets are closely correlated with its price action. The world’s first cryptocurrency has lost roughly 39% of its value since late November 2021. However, this isn’t the most severe drawdown in its history. 

Bitcoin previously lost 53% of its value from April to July 2021. It lost 51% of its value from 2014 to 2015, shortly after the collapse of Mt.Gox. The biggest drawdown was 83.4% from 2017 to 2018. 

It took 716 days to recover from the 2018 crash and just 335 days to recover from the 2015 crash. In other words, even the most severe crypto winter in history was completed in less than two years. Based on this trend, the ongoing bear market could be over before the end of 2023, perhaps much sooner. 

Accumulation

The crypto market is simply too unpredictable. We don’t know if prices have hit a bottom yet or if the cycle will continue as it has in the past. However, if you’re a long-term investor looking to make a small bet on this nascent sector, this could be your chance to accumulate a small position. 

Putting small amounts of capital on major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Polygon could be the best way to add exposure. If the bear market continues, a small position won’t put the rest of your portfolio at risk. However, if the market experiences a quick recovery, this strategy will keep your cost basis low and maximize returns. 

Contrarian bets

The crypto winter could also be a great time to make a contrarian bet. Crypto mining stocks are currently trading far below their all-time highs. This is a competitive and speculative industry, but if the cycle repeats, these stocks could be immensely lucrative. 

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE)(NASDAQ:HVBT) has lost roughly 70% of its value since last year. However, the company’s earnings and book value have surged over the past 12 months. Net income is up 273% to $300 million annualized. That means the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. 

HIVE also has digital assets worth $212 million on its balance sheet. That means 25% of the stock price is covered by digital assets such as ETH and BTC. Put simply, this stock could be an ideal bet if you expect the bear market to be short-lived.  

Bottom line

Cryptocurrencies are firmly in a bear market. Previous bear markets have been resolved in less than two years, so long-term investors can make their bets accordingly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Avalanche, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Tron, and Tezos might outperform the broader market in the long term.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin or Ripple (XRP): Which Should You Buy?

| Adam Othman

You might have the top cryptocurrency on your radar if you are entering the crypto trading world, but one of…

Read more »

Clean energy
Cryptocurrency

ESG Investors: This Crypto Stock Uses 100% Renewable Energy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s first publicly listed crypto miner should attract ESG investors because it uses 100% renewable energy.

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

How Much Bitcoin Should You Hold in Your Investment Portfolio? The Answer Might Surprise You

| Tony Dong

A small amount of Bitcoin in your portfolio could improve risk-adjusted returns. Here's how much to add.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

2 Gaming Cryptocurrencies That Could Deliver Stellar Gains in 2022 and Beyond

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why gaming cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox and Axie Infinity have the potential to deliver exponential returns to investors.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

How Is Snoop Dogg Investing in the Metaverse and NFTs?

| Aditya Raghunath

Snoop Dogg has partnered with MOBLAND to grow digital weed on the metaverse. The popular rapper is also building a…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Is Now the Time to Buy Bitcoin?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Crypto analysts warn that Bitcoin’s volatility will ramp up again in the coming months, so investors should stay clear of…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Attention! What Are the Crypto Whales Buying Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrency whales have exposure to stablecoins, Ethereum, as well as NFTs.

Read more »