Home » Investing » Buy These 2 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Buy These 2 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5%

These two high-yielding dividend stocks could significantly boost your self-directed portfolio through shareholder dividends.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity market has remained surprisingly firm, despite the global uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 1.95% year to date at writing. However, the inflationary environment in Canada is getting worse. Statistics Canada reported that Canada’s inflation stood at a 31-year high of 6.7% in March 2022.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) started increasing interest rates earlier in April to combat the rising inflation. However, the 0.5% increase was only the start of what is to come. Economists expect BoC to enact several interest rate hikes throughout the year if it wants to make a dent in rising inflation rates.

Higher interest rates could take a while to cool down Canada’s red-hot inflation. Unfortunately, interest rate hikes are a double-edged sword, because they can increase borrowing costs and slow down economic growth. Stock market volatility can continue for several quarters.

Dividend investing is an excellent strategy to strengthen your investment portfolio during volatile market conditions. Today, I will discuss two safe and high-yielding dividend stocks that you could consider adding to your portfolio for dividends higher than 5%.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a $67.13 billion market capitalization giant in the Canadian telecom industry and one of the top dividend stocks. The company provides an essential service, operating Canada’s largest telecom business. It dominates a telecom sector regarded as one of the best globally, making it an ideal investment for people looking for reliable stocks.

BCE is constantly investing capital in improving its services and expanding its offerings. The advent of 5G technology has opened up more opportunities for telecom giants, and BCE has already established itself as a major player in the Canadian 5G space. BCE stock trades for $73.13 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.03% dividend yield.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a $3.27 billion market capitalization real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Toronto. The company owns a highly defensive portfolio of healthcare properties that generate substantial cash flows. Its tenants have government support and are on long-term contracts that provide predictable revenues for the company.

The company has been using its cash flows to fund acquisitions and comfortably pay its investors monthly dividend payouts. The company’s project pipeline is strong and well positioned to deliver more growth in the coming years. NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT trades for $13.79 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.80% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

Dividend investing with the right income-generating assets can provide you with a considerable degree of protection from the impact of market volatility. It does not mean that reliable dividend stocks are immune to weakness in the broader market. However, you can rely on the shareholder dividends from these stocks to mitigate some of the short-term losses caused by uncertainty until the dust settles.

Choosing high-quality, dividend-paying stocks capable of delivering shareholder dividends during harsh economic environments is crucial to enjoying the safety of dividend investing. BCE stock and NorthWest Healthcare REIT are two assets that could be ideal for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

4 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income Today

| Robin Brown

Looking for great Canadian stocks to own for reliable monthly passive income? Here are four top TSX dividend stocks to…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Dividend Stocks

1 Tech-Driven ETF You Should Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Consider this ETF run by artificial intelligence if you don’t know where to begin investing in exchange-traded funds.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Protect Retirement Savings With Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

`Canadians can protect their retirement savings from a runaway inflation by holding more income-producing assets in their TFSAs.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Could Retire On

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stellar stocks you can retire on? The market is full of options to consider. Here are two…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge and Brookfield Asset Management are well poised to deliver stellar returns to investors.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Is Still Undervalued

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is undervalued.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks Available at Attractive Valuations

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth potential and stable cash flows, these three dividend stocks look attractive at these levels.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before April Ends

| Jitendra Parashar

After their recent dips, these two Canadian dividend stocks look really cheap to buy now.

Read more »