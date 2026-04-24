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3 TSX Stocks I’d Snap Up on Any Dip Right Now

These three TSX names look like buy-the-dip candidates because they combine real earnings power with long-term growth drivers.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Brookfield is a diversified compounder leaning into AI infrastructure, but it still trades at a premium valuation.
  • CGI offers steady, recurring IT demand with strong backlog and a reasonable P/E, making dips easier to trust.
  • Ivanhoe has huge copper-linked upside, but operational setbacks make it higher-risk and better suited for dip buyers.
9 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation

Buy-the-dip stocks need more than a catchy story. Right now, the best ones tend to be companies with strong balance sheets, real earnings power, and a business that can keep growing even if markets stay jumpy. I’d also want a clear reason to own the stock beyond the next quarter, whether that’s long-term demand, recurring revenue, or exposure to a trend that still has years to run. That’s what makes a dip feel like an opportunity instead of a trap.

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BN

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a global investment giant with operations across asset management, wealth solutions, renewables, infrastructure, real estate, and private equity. That reach gives it a lot of ways to make money, which is handy when one part of the market goes cold. Over the last year, Brookfield also leaned harder into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, including a $20 billion joint venture with Qatar’s Qai and a broader push into data centres, power, and cloud-related assets.

The earnings still back the story. Brookfield reported record distributable earnings before realizations of $5.4 billion in 2025, or $2.27 per share, while total distributable earnings reached $6 billion, or $2.54 per share. It also raised its quarterly dividend by 17%. Now, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) near 101, it looks rich, so that’s the catch, but Brookfield has never really been a plain-vanilla value play. It’s more of a long-term compounder, and any real dip would get my attention fast.

GIB

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is one of the world’s biggest IT and business consulting firms, with steady exposure to digital transformation, outsourcing, government contracts, and now artificial intelligence (AI). Over the last year, CGI stock has kept expanding its capabilities, including completing the acquisition of U.K.-based BJSS and signing a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to accelerate AI adoption in the U.S. public sector.

The numbers look very solid. In fiscal 2025, CGI stock reported revenue of $15.91 billion, up 8.4%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 8.9% to $8.30. Bookings reached $17.57 billion, good for a book-to-bill ratio of 110.4%, and backlog ended the year at $31.45 billion, or about two times annual revenue. At writing, it has a P/E of 14.09. That valuation looks pretty reasonable for a business with this much scale and recurring client demand. CGI stock may not soar overnight, but on a dip, it looks very easy to like.

IVN

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) is the wild card of the group, but it still belongs here. It gives investors exposure to copper, zinc, and other metals tied to electrification, and it owns some world-class assets in Africa. Over the last year, the story stayed active. Kamoa-Kakula met 2025 production guidance, the copper smelter ramped up, and the company kept advancing Kipushi and Platreef. More recently, Ivanhoe has also started talking up a strong new sulphuric acid market tied to its smelter economics, which adds another interesting layer.

Its financial results show both the upside and the risk. Ivanhoe reported 2025 profit of $228 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $578 million, while Kamoa-Kakula generated $3.28 billion in revenue and $1.45 billion in EBITDA. That’s serious operating power, but there’s volatility here, too. Production guidance for 2026 was later cut after mine-planning changes tied to the 2025 seismic event, so execution risk is real. That’s exactly why it’s a dip-buy candidate rather than a set-it-and-forget-it safety stock. When copper demand stays strong and a miner like this stumbles for temporary reasons, I pay attention.

Bottom line

If I were looking for TSX stocks to snap up on weakness right now, I’d want a mix of quality and upside. Brookfield brings long-term scale and multiple growth levers. CGI stock brings steadier earnings and a fair valuation. Ivanhoe brings more risk, but also much more torque if copper demand and execution line up. Different businesses, different personalities, but all three look like names worth watching closely when the market hands out a discount.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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