Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners: 3 Solid TSX Stocks for Passive Income

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Solid TSX Stocks for Passive Income

Are you a new investor looking to dip your feet into the TSX stock market? Here are three low-risk stocks to buy and hold for passive income.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

When the TSX stock market is so volatile, it can be frightening to start investing. The stock market is a liquid market, which means people can buy and sell whenever they like. As a result, the stock market can rapidly swing up and down in the short term.

Fortunately, over the longer term (five or more years), stocks in high-quality businesses tend to perform very well. A long-term investing mindset tends to iron out the short-term volatility of the market.

If you think long term, risk diminishes

Consequently, new investors that are willing to keep their money invested for five, 10, or 20 years often have a major advantage. It is the short-term trading that tends to lose money. It is long-term compounding that can build life-changing wealth.

If you are new to investing and are a bit risk averse, you may want to consider buying quality dividend stocks. If you buy a good quality dividend stock, you can collect a nice stream of passive income, regardless of how the stock market is doing. It is a great way to earn a consistent solid return.

Here are three relatively low-risk dividend stocks that provide a nice mix of passive income and capital upside.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: A passive-income growth stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) has a diverse, high-quality portfolio of essential infrastructure assets. It owns everything from ports to railroads to pipelines. The great benefit to these assets is that they are economically vital and generally capture predictable streams of cash flow.

The company has a great balance sheet, so it can invest in internal growth opportunities that produce attractive low-risk returns. Likewise, a potential downturn in the economy means it could have opportunities to buy more assets at cheap valuations.

This stock pays a $0.675 per unit distribution every quarter. That equals a 3.4% distribution yield right now. It has a great history of annually growing its distribution by around 10%, so investors get a great inflation hedge from their passive-income returns.

Enbridge: An elevated dividend yield

If you are looking for a more outsized dividend yield, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) might be an interesting passive-income stock for new investors. It pays an $0.86 per share dividend every quarter. That equals a substantial 6.15% dividend yield right now.

It is one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies. It has a large pipeline network that stretches across Canada and the United States. However, it has also branched into energy export, natural gas distribution, and renewable power.

With energy prices soaring, Enbridge stands to see higher oil and gas volumes flow through its infrastructure. That should be favourable for reasonable cash flow and dividend growth over the coming years. Yet, its focus on renewables should sustain returns for decades ahead.

BCE: A safe defensive stock for passive income

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) may not be the most exciting business, but it has delivered solid streams of passive income for years. It is Canada’s largest telecommunications business.

Obviously, its size and scale give it some competitive advantages. The company is investing heavily in its 5G network and that should start to pay off in customer growth and elevated excess cash returns.

Today, BCE pays a $0.92 per share dividend every quarter. After a recent pullback, this passive-income stock pays an attractive 5.31% dividend yield today. While BCE isn’t a fast-growing stock, it has increased its dividend at a consistent 5% annual rate. All around this is a safe, defensive stock to own for reliable passive income for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and Enbridge.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Buy These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks for Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Trying to figure out which three stocks you should hold in your new portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Community homes
Stocks for Beginners

3 Unconventional Real Estate Stocks That Could Make You Rich

| Robin Brown

Can't afford to buy real estate in Canada anymore? Here are three unconventional real estate stocks that could make you…

Read more »

Top view of mixed race business team sitting at the table at loft office and working. Woman manager brings the document
Stocks for Beginners

3 Great TSX Stocks Ideal for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong

These three beginner stocks offer low volatility and decent dividends.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks Perfect for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong

These three beginner stocks offer low volatility and fat dividends.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Is BCE Stock Worth Buying Ahead of its Earnings Event Next Week?

| Jitendra Parashar

BCE stock continues to fall ahead of its first-quarter earnings event scheduled for May 5.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

1 Top TSX Stock Beginners Should Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has dipped 29% in a week and is closer to its pandemic low. Here’s why you should…

Read more »

Freight Train
Stocks for Beginners

Why CP Rail Stock Came Off the Rails After Q1 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) stock came off the rails after some worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Here are some of the details.

Read more »

Community homes
Stocks for Beginners

Real Estate Investing vs. Stock Investing in the Last 7 Years

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing and stock investing provide different benefits and complement each other. It's a good idea to invest in…

Read more »