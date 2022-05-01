Home » Investing » 2 Crash-Proof TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000

2 Crash-Proof TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000

These two TSX stocks have proven they can handle this economic downturn and likely will continue to be safe far into the future.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
edit Safety First illustration

Image source: Getty Images

Every now and again, Canadians may receive a windfall, or find they’ve saved enough that they can put into their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The problem is, it’s a pretty difficult time for TSX stocks right now.

It looks as though over the last few weeks, practically every single one of the TSX stocks have started to go down once more. Well, almost every single one. With that in mind, if you have some cash set aside you want to invest, here’s where I’d put it.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) continues to do well, despite the ongoing volatile situation among TSX stocks. The company didn’t fare great at the beginning of the pandemic, with huge costs to protect customers from COVID-19. Never mind the lockdowns that affected the company.

But now, Loblaw stock is doing better than ever before. Costs have come down, it has curbside delivery going strong, and it has a number of other President’s Choice-related revenue streams. This includes adding its loyalty program to gas stations and pharmacy products.

Loblaw is one of the few stocks trading at 52-week highs. And yet, it’s still a buy in my books. Its first-quarter results are due on May 4, and the last quarter was strong. Revenue came in at $12.76 billion, a 2.8% year-over-year increase. Further, adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.32 billion — a 6.3% increase. And yet the company also managed to buy back two million shares.

Loblaw also blew past earnings estimates for the quarter, along with earnings per share. And yet it still trades at valuable levels. The company trades at 21.7 times earnings, and 3.42 times book value as of writing. Plus, you can pick up a solid dividend yield of 1.46%.

With shares up 73% in the last year and 14% year to date, it’s a crash-proof TSX stock you can count on.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is in pretty much the same boat as Loblaw stock. The company had the same issues with the pandemic, having to spend to protect its customers. However, it too managed to keep its doors open as an essential provider. And now, it’s one of the few TSX stocks soaring up to 52-week highs.

In fact, Canadians seem to be drawn to Dollarama for a deal. And rightly so. Analysts have identified the company as one that is the very last to increase prices due to inflation. However, the company has also diversified its offerings. Now, you can still pick up the low-cost items you count on, but can also find higher-priced goods that are still a deal but not necessarily a dollar.

This seems to be going well, according to the latest earnings report. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were up 32.1% year over year for the fourth quarter, with EBITDA up 20.4% as well. Sales increased by 11%, and COVID-19 costs fell to a fraction of what they were. Finally, the stock increased its dividend by a whopping 10%.

Yet again, Dollarama stock is one of the TSX stocks that I’d consider a steal even with 52-week highs. Yes, it trades at 36.25 times earnings, so it’s not a value stock. But it’s come down slightly from those highs — highs that should come back up once more during the next quarterly report in June.

For now, shares are up 15% year to date and 26% in the last year. Plus, you can get a dividend of 0.28% that should increase to what it once was.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in LOBLAW CO. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Coronavirus

TSX Today
Coronavirus

What to Watch on the TSX on Tuesday, April 26

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earnings continue to come out on the TSX today, including Air Canada (TSX:AC). Meanwhile, investors may want to continue watching…

Read more »

think thought consider
Coronavirus

Should Investors Buy Goodfood Stock Ahead of Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) stock dropped on Wednesday ahead of the company's earnings release. And it's unclear whether there will be anything…

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Coronavirus

Cargojet Stock Soars Higher, Is it Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock (TSX:CJT) jumped after its deal with DHL, but at today's prices is the airline company still a buy…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Coronavirus

Goodfood Stock Jumps 11%: Is it a Buy Before Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) stock jumped on news that it launched its one-hour delivery service in Ottawa on the eve of Q2…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Coronavirus

Cargojet Stock Jumps 10% on New Strategic Deal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock jumped 10% on Tuesday, as the company announced a long-term strategic partnership with DHL for international expansion.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Coronavirus

Passive Income Seekers: 1 Growth Stock Offering Lifelong Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't just for energy stocks any more. This growth stock has seen 35% growth in the last month,…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Coronavirus

Air Canada Stock – 3 Key Challenges it Must Surmount

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock may stage a recovery this year, but it has to overcome three key challenges first.

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Coronavirus

Why Air Canada Stock Rallied 16% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock rose 16% on Friday, as the company made two announcements that sent investors buying back the…

Read more »