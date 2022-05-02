Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 2

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 2

Falling commodity prices and growing fears about an economic slowdown could take TSX stocks downward at the open today.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

The roller-coaster ride continued in the Canadian stock market on Friday, as shares turned negative again after staging a recovery in a previous couple of sessions. The TSX Composite Index fell by 1.7%, or 359 points, to settle at 20,762 on April 29. A sharp decline in real estate, technology, and energy sectors amid rising fears about an economic slowdown and a possible recession took the index downward.

With this, the main Canadian market gauge ended April with massive 5.2% losses, marking its worst monthly performance since March 2020. The TSX Composite benchmark, which was trading with over 3% gains at the end of March, is now down 2.2% on a year-to-date basis.

Top TSX movers and active stock

On Friday, NFI Group (TSX:NFI) tanked by 15% to $11.79 per share, making it the worst-performing stock on the index for the trading session. These massive losses in NFI stock came after the Canadian electric bus maker lowered its fiscal 2022 EBITDA guidance, citing the negative impact of supply chain disruptions and heightened inflationary pressures on its manufacturing process. NFI added that shortages of microprocessor chips are likely to hurt its vehicle deliveries in the second and third quarters. Year to date, NFI stock has seen 42% value erosion.

CAE, Eldorado Gold, and Baytex Energy were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks in the last session, as they fell by at least 7.6% each.

On the positive side, shares of some companies like Canopy Growth, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Altus Group rose by more than 4% each, making them the top performers for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, energy stocks like Cenovus Energy, Enbridge, Baytex Energy, and Suncor Energy were the most active TSX stocks. About 16.6 million shares of Cenovus Energy changed hands on the exchange on April 29.

TSX today

Early Monday morning, most commodities — especially silver and copper — dived deep into the red. While U.S. stock futures were showcasing minor strength before the market opening bell, growing fears about new COVID-related restrictions in China worsening the global supply chain crisis could continue to take a toll on investors’ sentiments. As a result, I expect the TSX Composite benchmark to open lower today, with most commodity-linked stocks leading the losses.

Earnings events and economic data in Canada today

While no major domestic economic releases are due today, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest manufacturing PMI data from the U.S. market this morning. On the corporate events front, several Canadian companies, including Nutrien, Gibson Energy, TMX Group, MEG Energy, Capital Power, Sandstorm Gold, Cargojet, and New Gold, are likely to release their latest quarterly earnings reports on May 2.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ALTUS GROUP and CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, NFI Group, Nutrien Ltd, and TMX GROUP INC. / GROUPE TMX INC. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: This Canadian Stock TRIPLED its Dividend!

| Andrew Button

Canadian energy company Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) just tripled its dividend.

Read more »

clock time
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural (TSX:CNQ) Stock: Time to Buy 1 of the TSX’s Hottest Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) has been white hot of late, but there are reasons why there's more outperformance to come.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU): This TSX Commodity Stock Is White Hot Right Now!

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is a top value and energy play that can help Canadian investors navigate through a tough…

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock After its Q1 Loss?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Precision Drilling could continue to trade strong in 2022.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Could Elliott’s Attack Really Create Value for Suncor Energy Investors?

| Vineet Kulkarni

While TSX energy stocks have more than doubled since last year, Suncor Energy stock has remarkably underperformed.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Energy Stocks

Crescent Point Energy Stock up 76% in a Year: Is it a Buy at $8.7?

| Puja Tayal

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) stock caught investors’ attention as oil prices peaked US$100. Is this stock a buy in its…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock Soars: Should You Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is being targeted by an activist investor. Is this the right time to buy the stock?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks Will Deliver a Dividend Bonanza

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil stocks like Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) could hike dividends in the months ahead.

Read more »