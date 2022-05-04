Home » Investing » BMO Breakdown: Is ZEB or ZWC Better in a Volatile Market?

BMO Breakdown: Is ZEB or ZWC Better in a Volatile Market?

This volatile market has investors scared, but these two ETFs are strong options for those seeking a strong recovery or for stability in uncertain times.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) has some of the best exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the market. From high yields to explicit sectors, you can invest in pretty much anything. But right now, Motley Fool investors want safety and security in this volatile market.

There are two BMO ETFs I like to cover for volatility, and that’s BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) and BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC). As analysts fear a potential recession, which is the better buy?

The case for ZEB

ZEB ETF is a strong choice, because it invests directly in the Canadian Big Six banks. Canadian banks prove time and again that they know exactly what they’re doing during a recession. Credit loan losses put them in a strong position to make a full recovery to pre-crash prices, which these banks have done for the last several economic downturns within a year, including March 2020.

The problem is, during an economic downturn, you might need cash on hand. Unfortunately, the Big Six banks will still fall during this time. Interest rates, inflation, loans hurt these companies in near term. So, if there’s even a slight change you might need your cash, ZEB may not be the best bet.

That being said, this could be a strong buy to consider during a downturn to pick it up at depressed prices. While ZEB is down 3% year to date, it could fall even further. But since coming on the market in 2010, it’s up a strong 118%. Furthermore, you can add a 3.33% dividend yield to your portfolio.

The case for ZWC

Now ZWC ETF won’t give you the stellar growth that we’ve seen with ZEB. However, it does give you two things: stability and high dividends. And that’s something Motley Fool investors certainly should consider during a volatile market. Dividends keep coming out from strong companies like this just like a paycheque. If you need cash on hand, this is a stellar choice to make.

That being said, long term, it doesn’t look like you’ll receive amazing returns from this stock. Sure, since the market crash, ZWC is up an incredible 55%. Great, right? Well, before falling to $12 per share, the stock traded at about $20 per share. And that’s where it is now and where it’s remained for quite some time.

So, while you may not get superb growth, you can look forward to stability and additions through dividends. Right now, ZWC ETF offers a significant dividend yield of 7.2%! That’s $1.20 per share on an annual basis, given out monthly — even during a volatile market.

Which one wins?

As you can probably tell, the choice is entirely based on what you might need in a volatile market. If you don’t want to lose money and bring in some dividends for protection, I would certainly give ZWC the edge. However, if you’re looking for a steal and don’t mind waiting for a recovery, ZEB is a great option, too. No matter what you choose, just be sure it aligns with your long-term goals, as we always recommend here at Motley Fool.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

