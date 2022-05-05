Home » Investing » Got $3,000? 3 Top TSX Stocks for Growth Investors

Got $3,000? 3 Top TSX Stocks for Growth Investors

If you are sitting on some cash, investing in these TSX stocks makes sense.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Due to rising inflation and geopolitical tensions, markets have been quite volatile lately. Despite the volatility, some names offer handsome growth prospects for long-term investors. So, if you are sitting on some cash, investing in these TSX stocks makes sense.

Nuvei

Canada’s fintech company Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) will report its Q1 2022 earnings on May 10. NVEI stock saw huge wealth destruction and has vanished $15 billion of market cap since September last year. So, it will be interesting to see if its upcoming quarterly performance helps the stock and its investors.

Nuvei provides a payment-processing platform to its merchants and supports more than 530 payment methods. It operates with 150 currencies and with +200 global markets. So, it is a relatively small company working in a huge addressable market.

Nuvei management is confident about its growth outlook for the observable future. It expects +30% revenue growth annually with a 50% EBITDA margin in the medium term. So, with decent financial growth visibility and geographic expansion, I think NVEI could unlock a meaningful shareholder value in the long term.

It is currently trading at $73, still 60% lower than its all-time high of $180. It will likely be a relatively slow climb to those levels. But the stock looks attractive after its massive correction.    

Precision Drilling

Along with energy producers, drillers and oilfield stocks have also been on the rise of late, thanks to rallying oil and gas prices. For example, Precision Drilling (TSX:PD), a $1.1 billion oilfield services company, has returned almost 160% since the last year.

As producers increase their output to benefit from the higher oil and gas prices, drillers like Precision see higher business opportunities. Though the company reported a loss in Q1 2022, the management is optimistic about the higher demand for its services.

Strong demand and higher fleet utilization levels will likely see superior cash flows for PR in the next few quarters, as the mainstream Canadian energy saw recently. As a result, Precision Drilling’s deleveraging efforts could gain steam and improve its balance sheet strength.

Oil and gas prices will continue to dominate Precision Drilling stock. So, considering the tight energy markets, oil prices will likely keep trading strong and the PD stock.

Fortis

After two growth stocks, here is one defensive stock to diversify your portfolio risk. Consider top utility stock Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). Its slow-moving stock and regular dividends make it an apt bet for conservative, income-seeking investors.

FTS serves more than two million customers and earns highly stable revenues. Higher earnings visibility allows stable dividend payments. It currently yields 3.5% and has increased dividends for the last 48 consecutive years.

Utility stocks are perceived as bond proxies because of their stable dividends. Stocks like Fortis outperform in bearish markets and lag in bull markets. That’s why investors take shelter under them when broader market uncertainties increase.

If you are looking for capital protection and moderate returns are okay for you, Fortis could be a prudent bet. It has returned 163% in the last 10 years, notably outperforming the TSX Composite Index.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned

More on Investing

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Buy These 2 Stocks for Steady Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian retirees should consider purchasing two blue-chip assets that will deliver steady dividend income and help combat soaring inflation.

Read more »

Investing

Inflation: 1 Investment to Stay Ahead in 2022

| Joey Frenette

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) is a top ETF that Canadians should buy to improve their odds…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Check Out These 3 Safe Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians who are new to the investing world can pick from among three safe stocks for beginners.

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Take Off

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) could make your portfolio rich, as the renewable energy tailwind picks up strength.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold, Silver, or Copper? Own 1 Mining Stock for an Inflation Hedge

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Precious metals investing is gaining ground because people are looking for safe havens amid the surging inflation.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

2 Commercial REITs to Counter Housing Market Uncertainty

| Adam Othman

Several commercial REITs offer a healthy combination of capital appreciation, preservation, and dividends and are at slightly lower risk than…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Stocks That Will Pay You Monthly

| Adam Othman

Retirees can use DRIPs to turn a relatively modest investment in dividend stocks into a sizeable passive-income stream (given enough…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Sneha Nahata

Buying the dip in these Canadian stocks could be highly profitable in the long term.

Read more »