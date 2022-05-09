Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 9

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 9

The ongoing earnings season and weakening commodity prices could keep most TSX stocks volatile today.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian equities market traded on a weak note on Friday, as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a 63-point, or 0.3%, decline at 20,633, with steep declines in sectors like healthcare, technology, and financials. While rising crude oil prices helped energy stocks climb, weakening metals prices drove a selloff in metals mining shares.

With this, the main TSX index has consistently been sliding down for the last the six weeks, losing nearly 6.2% of its value during this period.

Top TSX movers and active stock

The shares of Martinrea International (TSX:MRE) popped by 14.6% on May 6 to $8.71 per share, making it the top gainer TSX stock for the day. This massive rally in Martinrea stock came a day after the company released its upbeat Q1 results. In the March quarter, the Vaughan-based automotive supplier’s total revenue rose by 15.8% from a year ago to $1.16 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $997 million. Improving volume and mix helped Martinrea International post a strong $0.31 per share in adjusted earnings, crushing Street’s estimates of $0.11 per share.

Trisura Group and Kinaxis were also among the top-performing TSX stocks on Friday, as they inched up by more than 7% each.

In contrast, Shopify, Aritzia, IGM Financial, Dye & Durham, and Hut 8 Mining lost more than 6% each, making them the worst-performing TSX Composite components for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, Cenovus Energy, and Bombardier were the four most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today: Top earnings and economic events

Early Monday morning, commodity prices across the board were trading with steep losses, which could pull the commodity-heavy TSX index down at the open today. While no important economic event is due today, investors would continue to focus on the latest corporate earnings releases. Canadian companies like Suncor Energy, Hudbay Minerals, Boardwalk REIT, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Element Fleet Management, Finning International, RioCan  REIT, CT REIT, and Ero Copper are expected to announce their latest quarterly results today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and TRISURA GROUP LTD. The Motley Fool recommends ARITZIA INC, Enbridge, KINAXIS INC, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Capped Gold Index Fell 11.6%: Is it Time to Buy Gold Stocks?

| Adam Othman

Whether you want them as a hedge or plan to benefit from the next growth spurt, gold stocks can be…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Silver Stocks to Buy in May

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR)(NYSE:AG) and Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM)(NYSE:SVM) are two top silver stocks to buy in May.

Read more »

gold stocks can be a good defensive investment
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 TSX Gold Stocks to Buy to Protect Against a Market Crash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Each of these gold stocks has enjoyed market-beating returns so far in 2022.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Cameco Stock a Buy After Crushing Q1 Earnings Estimates?

| Jitendra Parashar

Cameco’s latest earnings event couldn’t boost investors’ sentiments, despite reporting a surprise profit for the quarter.

Read more »

clock time
Metals and Mining Stocks

Time to Buy Wheaton Precious Metals?

| Andrew Walker

Wheaton Precious Metals is generating attractive margins in the current environment.

Read more »

thinking
Metals and Mining Stocks

Endeavour Mining PLC (TSX:EDV): Is it a Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Investing in commodities amid rising inflation rates could be an excellent hedge to protect your investment returns, and Endeavour Mining…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Up Over 50%: Can the Uptrend in Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) Continue?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Teck Resources is an excellent buy in this inflationary environment.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Q1 2022 Earnings Results: Investor Takeaways

| Kay Ng

Investors looking for gold exposure in a safe name should put Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV)(NYSE:FNV) stock on their radars.

Read more »