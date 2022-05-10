Home » Investing » 3 TSX Tech Stocks That Didn’t Deserve to Drop So Much

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Didn’t Deserve to Drop So Much

High-tech stock drops may seem alarming to investors holding them, but they’re also an opportunity to create new positions.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

The tech sector has been suffering for a while now. The capped IT index has been cresting since September 2021, and so far, it has fallen about 44%. The bulk of that decline is led by Shopify, the e-commerce giant that is still the largest company in the sector by market cap. But it didn’t suffer alone; many tech companies saw aggressive devaluation, and many didn’t deserve it.

A safety-oriented tech company

Blackline Safety (TSXV:BLN) is a slight exception to the tech stocks in Canada right now, most of which are focused on software. Blackline’s tech solutions are primarily about hardware. It’s the premier personal gas detector manufacturer in the country. It has spread out the range of its solutions over the years to include other gas sensors, lone worker, and area monitoring gadgets, and complementary software solutions.

The solution focus and its overlap with the energy sector should have been pushing the stock upward, but instead, it’s currently suffering alongside the Canadian tech sector and is already down 40% from its peak. Considering the fact that the stock only rose roughly 113% in the post-pandemic recovery momentum, the decline is quite severe for a correction.

An IT services company

Telus International (TSX:TIXT)(NYSE:TIXT) is a new company with an old name. Telus Corp. is one of the three telecom giants in Canada, and Telus International is a tech-oriented spin-off that offers IT services. However, its solutions portfolio is significantly more extensive. That includes customer experience services, AI Data solutions, digital experience, automation, etc.

The stock only started trading on the TSX in Feb. 2021. It saw modest growth to the peak but was soon caught up in the sector-wide bearish phase and has already dropped 42%. This makes it akin to a victim of opportunity, though the relatively high price-to-earnings ratio doesn’t paint a very confident picture in favour of the stock.

A U.S.-based tech company

Companies with a relatively loyal consumer base and a significant competitive advantage may potentially outperform the sector when it’s down, but it didn’t happen with Ceridian HCM Holding (TSX:CDAY)(NYSE:CDAY). The stock of this U.S.-based company was a pretty decent grower well before the pandemic, and the 2020 crash and its post-pandemic growth cannot be classified as unnaturally rapid.

Yet its fall has been quite substantial. The stock has fallen roughly 55% since the 2021 peak, and it has gotten way past a correction since the current price is almost 28% lower than the pre-pandemic peak. While this is quite disheartening, it’s also an opportunity.

You can buy this usually outstanding growth stock at a heavily discounted price. For new investors, it can be a fantastic growth opportunity. For ones that already have it in their portfolio, it can be used to reduce the price point of the existing position to more attractive levels.

Foolish takeaway

Not all currently discounted tech stocks offer similar long-term growth potential. Many of them might have already lived their glory days, while others may still have it in them to reach new peaks. The three stocks most likely fall in the second category, making their current discounted prices valuable bargains.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION and TELUS International (Cda) Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

crypto, chart, stocks
Tech Stocks

3 Crypto Plays That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite their below-par performances in 2022, three crypto plays on the TSX are potential millionaire makers.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP): How Low Can it Go?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is falling. How low can it go?

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Shares Fell Another 12% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify’s shares are currently the worst performers on the TSX Composite Index with their massive 72% year-to-date losses.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

TELUS International (TSX:TIXT): The Likely Tech Winner in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The technology sector is the worst performer in 2022, although one name with a strong business outlook is a potential…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock Fell 12% Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

There has been no respite for Nuvei investors, as the stock has dropped 65% since September 2021.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Oversold Growth Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two growth stocks are trading at must-buy prices. I wouldn’t wait long if you’re interested in either company.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks Down 15% That I’m Buying Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are bad, and these two have been through multiple recessions and downturns to prove that some…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 3 Stocks With up to 200% Upside, According to Wall Street

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality growth stocks such as Shopify, Docebo, and Upstart are trading at massive discounts compared to average analyst estimates.

Read more »