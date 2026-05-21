Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

Given their solid financial growth and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks offer attractive buying opportunities.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Explore how 5N Plus and MDA Space are poised to outperform, driven by strong financial performance, emerging industry trends, and strategic growth initiatives in the specialty semiconductor and space sectors.
  • Despite market volatility, these stocks benefit from robust revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and expanding market opportunities, offering solid long-term investment potential.
10 stocks we like better than MDA Space

Canadian equity markets faced pressure last week amid concerns over elevated oil and natural gas prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index declining 0.7%. Despite the pullback, the benchmark index remains up 6.7% year-to-date.

Although the broader outlook remains uncertain, I believe the following two stocks are well-positioned to outperform, supported by strong underlying businesses, favourable industry trends, and solid long-term growth prospects.

visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) manufactures specialty semiconductors and performance materials that serve a wide range of high-growth industries and applications, including renewable energy, aerospace, healthcare, and advanced electronics. The stock has surged 125.9% year-to-date, supported by strong quarterly results and growing exposure to the rapidly expanding terrestrial renewable energy market.

In its recently reported first-quarter results, the company’s revenue rose 32.6% year over year to $117.9 million. Higher sales volumes in its Specialty Semiconductors segment and favourable pricing for bismuth-based products within its Performance Materials business drove its topline growth. Supported by strong revenue growth and a 90-basis-point improvement in gross margin, net income increased 85.5% to $17.8 million. Meanwhile, diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 81.8% year over year to $0.20.

Looking ahead, demand for specialty semiconductors remains strong amid structural growth across key end markets, including terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power. With its expertise in ultra-high-purity semiconductor compounds, 5N Plus is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding addressable market. In addition, the company is increasing solar cell production capacity at AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH by 25% this year to support growing demand.

The company has also secured a US$18.1 million grant from the U.S. government to expand germanium recycling and refining capabilities at its St. George, Utah, facility. This investment could strengthen supply chains for optics and solar germanium crystals while creating additional long-term growth opportunities.

At the same time, management continues to focus on productivity improvements and capacity-expansion initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and achieve economies of scale. Considering its strong financial momentum and multiple growth catalysts, I believe the rally in 5N Plus stock could continue, making it an attractive investment despite the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

MDA Space

Another stock that could outperform this year is MDA Space (TSX:MDA), which provides advanced technologies and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry. Supported by strong quarterly results and robust growth prospects, the stock has gained 95.7% year-to-date. In its recently reported first-quarter results, the company’s revenue rose 32.2% year over year to $464.1 million, driven by healthy volume growth across all three of its business segments.

In addition to strong topline growth, a 190-basis-point expansion in gross margin to 24.8% helped lift net income by 32% year over year to $50.7 million. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 26.7% to $0.38.

Looking ahead, the global space industry continues to expand amid rising demand for connectivity services, national security and defence programs, and renewed interest in space exploration. Reflecting these favourable trends, the World Economic Forum projects that the global space economy could grow at an annualized rate of 11% to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, creating significant long-term growth opportunities for MDA Space. At the same time, the company has built a strong project pipeline worth approximately $40 billion over the next five years across government and commercial customers and multiple business areas.

To capitalize on rising demand, management plans to invest between $225 million and $275 million this year to strengthen production capabilities and advance chip development initiatives. Supported by these investments, the midpoint of management’s 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) expectations represent year-over-year growth of 10% and 7%, respectively. Given its expanding addressable market, strong execution, and ongoing growth initiatives, I believe MDA Space remains well-positioned to sustain its upward momentum, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Just Quietly Made One of Its Biggest Moves in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed may have sold off after earnings, but its CEO says the real story is a pivot to “profitable growth.”

Read more »

sovereign AI stocks in canada
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks for Canada’s $9 Billion AI Bet

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Canada is making a massive push to build its own AI infrastructure — and investors will probably want to take…

Read more »

young people dance to exercise
Tech Stocks

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling 

| Puja Tayal

Explore why ETFs are a smart choice for investing. Simplify your strategy and let your money grow with indexed funds.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Crypto Stocks I’d Avoid (and 1 I’d Buy Instead)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Crypto-to-AI pivots sound exciting, but the safer way to play the boom might be a proven AI supplier like Celestica.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: The Best Artificial Intelligence Stock to Buy in May 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

Celestica’s explosive growth in AI infrastructure is turning this TSX stock into one of the market’s biggest winners.

Read more »

top canadian stocks to buy may 2026
Tech Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Motley Fool Stocks to Buy in May 2026

| Iain Butler

Markets are at all-time highs. These 5 stocks didn't get the memo.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Benefit From the Data-Centre Buildout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Data centres are booming, and Granite REIT could profit from the warehouses and logistics space that boom demands.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Dividend Stocks

Missed Shopify? Here’s 1 TSX Stock With Similar Asymmetry

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify still looks like a world-class growth machine, but its premium valuation leaves little room for mistakes, making cheaper TSX…

Read more »